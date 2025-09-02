Everything Kyle Altuner Had to Say On Tuesday Ahead of Week Two Clash with Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kyle Altuner met with the media on Tuesday following the team's loss to South Carolina. Here's everything he had to say.
On how he grades his performance against South Carolina:
"It was a good first game. Good to be out there with the team. I've got a few things to work on, technique and looks-wise, but we're going to fix that up, get in the film room and be better this next week."
On if he had any nerves going into the game:
"Initially, there were some nerves, but it was a good nervousness. I felt well prepared with Coach Moore. We had a week or two of preparation. I felt pretty confident going out there. I was excited to be out with the team."
On how he did communicating with his teammates:
"I felt like the communication was pretty solid. Felt like all the guys were on the same level. There were a couple of plays where I could've cleaned it up, but overall, I felt the communications between us five and the tight ends was pretty solid."
On how he's juggling preparing for Vanderbilt and healing his body:
"I have to take it day by day. Obviously, it's coming up quick. We're going to get into treatment, rehab and all that good stuff. Then we'll get in the film room, we've already been on that, so this week we're just fixing up the little details and techniques, all the little things."
On his biggest takeaway from the game:
"It was my first game, so honestly, it was fun to be out there with the team. It was a good experience, good crowd. Just the little things for this next week, cleaning them up and fixing them up and trying to be a better group of five for the following week."
On if he was surprised by South Carolina's defensive line:
"No, sir. Us five, we're going to put our heads down and work, and whatever the outcome is, it is. Obviously, we don't want to put pressure on [Kyron] Drones. All those stats with Drones is mainly because of us. As a group, we're going to fix that this week."
On if he was surprised by how effective Virginia Tech's defensive line was:
"No, sir. We've got a great defensive front, and we've got a lot of depth, too. We've got a lot of guys who can pass rush, run stop. It's huge for us as an offensive line to go against them in camp and even throughout the week. They're great players and it's awesome to go against them."
On what he noticed about Vanderbilt's defensive line:
"They've got some big guys across the board. We're going to use our technique and trust what Coach Moore's teaching us and try to protect that and do the best we can."
On testing themselves against an SEC opponent:
"I think it's awesome getting to test ourselves against great competition. I think it will be good for us confidence wise, gaining that confidence throughout each and every day, each and every week."
On if he's always played center:
"In high school I was a tackle, so I think that helped me athletically. Coming into college, I got put right at center and learned how to run the offense as a center and be that key piece in the middle. Coach Moore's done a great job teaching me how to lead as a center and play dominantly."
On the biggest change moving from tackle to center:
"Communication, I think. Understanding defensive fronts and seeing the bigger picture. Not thinking too much, but honestly, communication is the main thing. I feel like I've taken that well."
On what he learned from Brandon Yates:
"He taught me a lot. I was hurt for most of the season, so I was really in the weight room developing. The second I got out of there, whatever I messed up on he was out there teaching me like a teacher. Being in the film room with him, trying to learn little things and not think too much about the big picture. Just trying to find little things to keep getting better at."