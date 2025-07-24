Everything Virginia Tech Defensive Lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr Said at ACC Media Days
Today was the final day of ACC Media Days in Charlotte, NC, and one of the first teams up on the final day was Virginia Tech. One of the leaders of the 2025 Hokies team is going to be defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr and he took the podium and discussed this year's team. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On replacing the sack production of last year's defensive line...
"Yeah, those guys definitely did a great job last year. Like, you see them going to the next level. For them, me coming back and playing with those guys, those guys taught me a lot, whether it's their strengths in the pass game or any other weaknesses that they have. For them, my message to this D-line that's coming up, look what we did last year. Look at the success we had last year, regardless of the score. And so I told those guys, man, we can come and do the same exact thing, because those guys taught me a lot, whether it's their pass rush skills, whether it's get-off. For them, the success that they had, for me to come back and leave behind, has just been a great deal of stuff. Some guys that I get to mention is Benjamin Bell, James Djonkam, Keyshawn Burgos, Kemari Copeland. I could go on and on. I love to brag about these guys. These are the same guys that show up to work each and every day since January, and I told these guys, we are on a mission. We are on a mission for success."
2. On how he has grown mentally tougher...
"Yeah, definitely you see in those close games how many times we just fall short. Most things, that could be a physical aspect, that could be a mental aspect. For them, since January, we're really just finding out where did we go wrong in those types of games. Coach Ferguson has really emphasized being mentally tough, whether it's been harder workouts, whether it's been extreme training. Whatever we've done, the whole point of that is to see, when we get in those dog fights, when we get in those close moments, to show what we're really about, what we really can do."
3. On the mentality of the defensive line heading into fall camp...
"Showing up every day, consistency. That's the first thing, because I'm telling you, everybody is going to be fired up and hyped on day one. It's going to be those practices, which I call those dog days of camp where you might really don't got it that day or you might really don't got the pep in your step that day. Those are going to be the days where we really see what we're about, and the mentality going into fall camp is going to set the tone for our season. It's going to be the same thing that we've been doing since the off-season. It's coming out there, getting ready to work, getting 1 percent better each and every day, and like you said, how can I be better in my game aspect. It's just the same thing, I came on this team and I came back to be a leader on this team. And on the same fact that these guys are counting on me to show up day in and day out, whether it's on the field, whether it's in the field, whether it's in a leadership standpoint. For me, these guys really look up to me, and that's the respect thing that I have towards my guys. For me, it's really being on that field, that guy that doesn't want to come out of the game, that guy that when it's time to make a play that I'm showing up ready to go."
4. On how he mentally prepares before games....
"Me preparing mentally before a game, it definitely shifted. I could see during Syracuse, whereas, okay, what am I looking for? What am I manifesting towards? What are my thoughts that's going into the game.
I know that exact picture you're talking about. Really, during that moment I'm just thinking about really reflecting on my past, maybe my past success, maybe my past failures, and really going into what I'm about to do, really taking that mental toll of what I'm about to really do in the next few hours."