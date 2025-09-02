Everything Virginia Tech LB Jaden Keller Had to Say On Tuesday Ahead of Week Two Clash with Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech linebacker Jaden Keller met with the media on Tuesday after the Hokies' loss to South Carolina. Here's everything he had to say:
On what he liked about Virginia Tech's defensive effort:
"It was great to see how the guys rallied back after that first series. We made adjustments on the sideline. The leaders stepped up. We met as a defense after that first series and talked about what was going to change and how we'd attack the next series. Seeing the guys overcome that adversity was very uplifting."
On what was different after the first series:
"First series, we were getting warmed up. A lot of the things were self-inflicted wounds. Just watching the tape back on the iPads and being able to correct those going into the next series and see things faster and get a feel for how they play, how they move. That first drive was trying to feel out the opponent, and after we made the adjustments, we were ready to go."
On his mindset after the loss:
"The guys are still motivated. We had a player meeting, and the leaders spoke up about what we need as a team. Whatever we did last week, we need to take it up another notch or degree. The guys embodied it and are ready for practice today and to attack it. That's the message we told the other guys."
On if there's extra motivation after last year's loss to Vanderbilt:
"For sure, it's our first game of the year in Lane Stadium. Every time we step into that stadium, it's motivation. You don't really need motivation when you're playing in front of those fans, and we never lost motivation. We're ready to go, we're ready to practice today and ready to get better throughout the week."
On Vanderbilt's offense:
"Obviously, they can run whatever they want, but just having the feel of the quarterback - he's a great player and dynamic athlete and you need to be able to account for him in the run and the pass - and having an idea and a game plan for the week, it helps us as we build our practice prep."
On Diego Pavia's mobility:
"He's built and stocky and a little twitchy, so you've got to know where he's at. You've got to be able to shuffle your feet and make that tackle, and you've got to be able to gang tackle him. We've got to have as many hats to the ball as we can, which I think we did a pretty good job of last year. We can do it even better and kick it up another notch."
On what stands out to him about Vanderbilt's tight end:
"He's all over the field. He's a receiving threat; he can kind of do it all. Kind of like Pavia, you've got to know where he's at on the field at all times. You've got to know how they use him in certain formations and certain points of the game. You've got to be keyed in and watch a lot of film and go out and execute our job."
On the player's meeting:
"We assured the guys didn't lose hope and are in the right headspace. We can go out and perform how we know we can play. That was the message: just don't lose our cool and stay composed. Kind of have to flush the last weekend and move on to the next one."
On if they have a player's meeting every week or just felt necessary after the loss:
"It definitely felt necessary. Seeing where we at in the game and how close we were, so we had the leadership come together and talk to the whole team. I think the guys got the point of what we need to do and what we need to cut out from last week."
On who stepped up in the meeting:
"Guys like [Kelvin Gillman], [Ayden Greene], [Kyron Drones] and all those guys. John Love, and all those guys who have a big influence on the team and players. They communicate well and get the team moving in the same direction and aimed at the same goal."
On what the team's learned from last season:
"We're very well conditioned with how our defense plays, how we run to the ball. We still need to take the next step and turn the knob a little more on our comminication. We're trending in the right direction. I'm proud to be on this team, I'm proud to go to war with my brothers every day. I think that's the biggest change from last year: the team morale and how close we are as a unit this year."