The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia Tech's Loss to South Carolina
Costly errors proved to be too much to overcome in Virginia Tech's 24-11 loss to South Carolina.
Virginia Tech opened its season with a 24-11 loss to South Carolina, a game that was close throughout the majority of the game. The Hokies’ defense kept them in striking distance, but offensive struggles and a costly special teams miscue sealed their fate.
Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from Virginia Tech's performance.
The Good
- Virginia Tech's defense under the new defensive coordinator, Sam Siefkes, looked really strong. They were given a tough task, facing a potential Heisman front-runner in LaNorris Sellers, but were able to keep him and the rest of the offense quiet for most of the game. After a first drive where South Carolina was marching down the field with ease, the Hokies settled in nicely, limiting Sellers throughout most of the game.
- The Hokies' defensive line was especially a bright spot. Sellers was constantly under pressure from players like Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Emmett Laws.
- John Love continued on his strong 2024 season yesterday. He made all three of his field goals, including a 56-yarder just before the half to make it a two-point game.
- Despite struggling offensively, Donovan Greene and Ayden Greene had strong performances, combining for eight catches for 165 yards. Can those guys continue to step up and be the main targets for Kyron Drones for the rest of the season? That is going to be something to watch.
The Bad
- The Hokies' defense kept them in the game for so long, but the offense could not take advantage with a touchdown. The run game did not take any pressure off Kyron Drones. Marcellous Hawkins had a decent game on the ground, rushing for 58 yards on 15 carries. But the rest of the rushing attack was non-existent. Virginia Tech running backs averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.
- The Hokies' receivers did not do Drones any favors yesterday, dropping many passes in crucial spots. In the first half, Drones dumped a screen pass to Hawkins, who had nothing but green grass in front of him, but dropped what would have been an easy first down, forcing Virginia Tech to punt. In the Hokies' final drive down 13, Virginia Tech dropped three straight passes, including back-to-back drops by the usually sure-handed Benji Gosnell.
The Ugly
- After an illegal formation flag was called on Virginia Tech, coach Shane Beamer elected to have Virginia Tech retake the punt. That proved to be a turning point in this game. South Carolina's Vicari Swain fielded the punt clean and returned the ball 80 yards for a touchdown, in classic Beamer Ball fashion.
- Drones struggled mightily in South Carolina's territory. He was 1-of-14 with two interceptions and a sack on passing plays taken on South Carolina's side of the field. It is next to impossible to win games, especially teams of the quality of South Carolina with that kind of statline.
- Virginia Tech will have a short week to make right on these mistakes as Vanderbilt comes to Blacksburg for the Hokies' home-opener.
