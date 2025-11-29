Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech Football vs. No. 17 Virginia
Virginia Tech football has one game remaining: the Commonwealth Clash against in-state archrivals Virginia, set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ahead of tomorrow's Charlottesville showdown, here's predictions from three of our writers about how the matchup unfolds.
James Duncan: I think this will be a much closer game than people might think. Virginia Tech will have to continue its success running the football to keep this game close. It will be much easier now that UVA is without its best player on defense, Kam Robinson, who suffered an ACL tear against Duke. However, given how good the Cavaliers' offense is, and how large the stakes are for Virginia, I think it will win this game late. The Hokies will likely have good success running the football to keep the game competitive, but I still see the 'Hoos winning the Commonwealth Clash.
Final score prediction: Virginia 31, Virginia Tech 28
Thomas Hughes: Though Virginia Tech enters with a vastly superior record against Virginia since the turn of the millennium and carries the freedom of a team with nothing to lose, the Cavaliers appear to be the more complete squad right now — both under center and along the line of scrimmage. Virginia’s consistency in the trenches and steadier quarterback play give it an edge that history alone can’t erase.
Still, the Hokies have a path. If they can establish the run early or if quarterback Kyron Drones finds a rhythm and brings a more polished, balanced attack through the air, this matchup could tighten quickly. Rivalry games often hinge on emotion, and motivation undeniably matters. But so does execution, depth and week-to-week reliability. At this moment, Virginia simply seems to possess a little bit more of each.
Final score prediction: Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 20
Kaden Reinhard: With the Cavaliers atop the conference, controlling their own destiny, it will be a tough task to take down Virginia in Charlottesville. The backfield offensive duo of Chandler Morris and J’Mari Taylor poses the biggest threat for the Hokies offensively since Bryce Perkins took down Tech in 2019. These last 60 minutes are all Tech has for the season, so expect both sides of the ball to play with intensity for each second, especially against the ‘Hoos. I believe it will come down to the waning minutes of the contest to decide the winner, via either a game-winning drive from Morris or a pivotal late stop from Virginia's defense.
Final score prediction: Virginia 21, Virginia Tech 20