Final Virginia Tech Bowl Projection Before Fall Camp: Where Could The Hokies Land?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — With fall camp officially underway tomorrow, anything short of bowl eligibility would be viewed as a disappointment for Virginia Tech. After an offseason that brought renewed optimism to Blacksburg, the expectation from both fans and national media is that the Hokies will take another step forward under James Franklin. Most preseason projections have Virginia Tech finishing somewhere between seven and nine wins, which would comfortably put the Hokies back into the postseason picture.

The question then becomes: where would they end up?

My projection: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Northwestern

As things stand entering August, I predict Virginia Tech finishing the regular season at 7-5. An eight-win campaign certainly isn't out of the question, but seven feels like the safest projection considering the schedule and the number of new faces expected to play significant roles this season. A 7-5 finish would likely place the Hokies squarely in the middle of the ACC's bowl selection process, making the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte my most likely destination.

The ACC's bowl agreements provide several options for teams in that range, but the Duke's Mayo Bowl remains one of the conference's premier non-College Football Playoff destinations and has consistently featured quality matchups between the ACC and the Big Ten.

Charlotte would also be an ideal location for Virginia Tech. Hokie fans have historically traveled well to the Queen City, and with the stadium only a few hours from Blacksburg, Lane Stadium's atmosphere could easily carry over to Bank of America Stadium. The matchup would provide another opportunity for Virginia Tech to finish the season with momentum while playing in front of a crowd that would likely lean heavily in the Hokies' favor.

For an opponent, I landed on Northwestern. The Wildcats project as a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team capable of reaching bowl eligibility, and stylistically, it would make for an intriguing matchup. Northwestern's disciplined, physical approach would present a good measuring stick for where Virginia Tech stands entering the offseason, while also creating a matchup that hasn't become overly familiar.

There were several other programs I strongly considered. Iowa has become a popular preseason projection and would offer another classic defensive battle. Mississippi State, Florida and Auburn are all realistic possibilities depending on how the SEC's bowl selections shake out and how each team performs throughout the regular season. Any of those matchups would generate plenty of intrigue, particularly against recognizable SEC brands.

Of course, bowl projections in August are little more than educated guesses. If Virginia Tech finishes closer to 6-6, the Military Bowl in Annapolis becomes a much more realistic landing spot. On the other hand, if the Hokies exceed expectations and reach eight or even nine wins, a trip to Orlando for the Pop-Tarts Bowl or the Sun Bowl in El Paso could very well be on the table.

For now, though, my prediction is Virginia Tech vs. Northwestern in the Duke's Mayo Bowl — a postseason destination that would cap off a successful first season under Franklin while giving Hokie fans another reason to make the trip south to Charlotte.