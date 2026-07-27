Three Burning Questions For Virginia Tech's Cornerbacks Entering Fall Camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. — As we here at Virginia Tech on SI have been asking and answering common questions with each position group, we are now nearing the end of the series, as I am now going to be here to answer a couple of questions that I've seen asked about the Virginia Tech cornerbacks room as we head into fall camp.

No. 1: White or IBM?

Jaquez White flew under the radar in the Virginia Tech transfer portal class due to the additions of a few players at more highlighted positions, but White is arguably among the top additions that the Hokies made in the offseason, out-dueling Josh Huepel and Tennessee for his commitment back in early January.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 190 pounds, White profiles as a boundary corner, alongside Isaiah Brown-Murray, who is returning for his second year at Virginia Tech. The two will have to battle back and forth for the CB1 spot, and that fight should be neck-and-neck the whole way.

Typically, IBM would get the edge since it's his second year in the program, but Virginia Tech's defensive scheme last season is far from the scheme they will be running in 2026, so it's rather neck-and-neck. Still, I'd give the edge to IBM since he already has a season of experience guarding some of the ACC's top receivers.

No. 2: How often do the Hokies use a nickel?

Now that the Hokies are back to the typical 4-2-STAR defensive set that they ran during their first three seasons under Brent Pry, the question arises of how often they use a slot/nickel cornerback compared to their STAR linebacker, who effectively works as a third safety that plays down in the box, helping with pass and defense through athletic ability and run defense through size.

Right now, the clear favorite to start is Cam Chadwick, though Knahlij Harrell could make things interesting in fall camp, depending on the steps he's made in the offseason.

Coming in at 5-foot-11 and about 200 pounds, Chadwick is not your typical nickel corner, but he can be put in there since his size could help against the run compared to many nickel cornerbacks within the conference.

The final prediction on my end — I don't know. It depends who plays the STAR, who starts at Nickel, and the team that the Hokies are playing and how they handle their offensive personel.

No. 3: Where do the young guys fit?

The Hokies have a solid number of young DB's who will be fighting for reps throughout the season. Joshua Clarke and Harrell are the two that highlight those groups, as they will likely both find themselves in the two-deep depth chart come the fall.

Clarke is somebody who I would typically expect to be able to take steps forward and find a starting role as he returns from his injury, but with the depth of the cornerback room, that is no guarantee.

Harrell saw a solid amount of playing time as a freshman last season, logging snaps in eight different contests. He was a highly touted recruit from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, and I expect him to take steps forward in an increased role this season.