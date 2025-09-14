Five Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Embarrassing Loss to Old Dominion
Just when you think that things can't get any worse, they go and get worse.
After an embarrassing second half performance against Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech followed it up with one of their worst performances maybe ever. While this is not the first time that the Hokies have lost to Old Dominion, it was the worst one. It was a bad game from start to finish and similar to how Justin Fuente's loss to Old Dominion doomed his tenure, this might be the last straw for Brent Pry at Virginia Tech.
Here are the major takeaways from tonight's embarrassing loss to Old Dominion.
1. This might be it for Pry
This is one of the most embarrassing losses in Virginia Tech history and it might be the result that marks the end for Brent Pry at Virginia Tech.
Old Dominion is a solid G5 team, but the way that they dominated Virginia Tech tonight should make everyone embarrassed. It was 28-0 at the half and the Hokies defense could not get a stop against the Monarchs. ODU totaled over 500 yards and the Hokies defense looked lost and confused all night. For a program that prides itself on strong defense, this was embarrassing.
Who knows what will happen, but the situation with Pry is starting to feel untenable.
2. Hokies defense was outmatched
Old Dominion racked up over 500 yards, including over 200 yards rushing (6.3 yards per rush) and 276 yards passing. ODU quarterback Colton Joseph was dynamic and the better quarterback on the field tonight.
After an impressive first six quarters under new coordinator Sam Siefkes, the Hokies defense has looked awful. After leading Vanderbilt 20-10, Virginia Tech has given up 79 points in the last six quarters. Considering how they looked in the opener against South Carolina, this has been quite the downward trend.
3. Another disappointing night on the ground...
Coming into the season, Virginia Tech was thought by some (including yours truly) to have the ingredients to have a strong running game. That has not been the case and it was evident tonight.
Quarterback Kyron Drones carried the ball nearly 20 times and had 65 yards and one touchdown, but the running backs could not find any room to run. Terion Steart had 55 yards on eight carries and Marcellous Hawkins had 21 yards. It has been a disappointing effort on the ground so far this season and things are probably not going to get much better.
4. More turnovers
It was another night filled with turnovers for Virginia Tech. The Hokies lost three fumbles tonight, and Drones had an interception. It was another rough start for Drones, who has not taken any positive steps in his development.
5. It might get worse
Virginia Tech was thoroughly embarrassed tonight and after a tough game against South Carolina, things have started to spiral. This was an embarrassing effort and the Hokies are only three games into the season. There are not many games that appear to be winnable and this season might be plummeting towards further disaster.