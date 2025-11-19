Five Current or Former Penn State Commits Who Could Follow James Franklin to Virginia Tech
When James Franklin left Penn State, it sent shockwaves through his recruiting class. In the hours and days following his firing, several high-profile Penn State commits reopened their recruitment. For Franklin's new home at Virginia Tech, this could be a rare chance to land top-tier recruits who once seemed impossible to get. Here are five potential recruits who could follow Franklin to Blacksburg.
1. Kemon Spell (RB, 2027)
Spell is listed at 5'9," 205 pounds and is praised for his leg drive and ability to break tackles. In his team's playoff game, he had performances of rushing for 280 yards and 274 yards.
If Virginia Tech is able to land Spell, he could be a gamewrecker for the Hokies.
2. Pierce Petersohn (TE, 2026)
Pierce Petersohn is a four-star tight end from Triton High School in Dodge Center, Mn. He is a big-bodied player, listed at 6'5," 200 pounds. He announced on social media that he has already received an offer from coach Franklin and Virginia Tech.
Petersohn is a multi-sport athlete who competes in track and field at his high school as well. One of his reasons for committing to Penn State was its ability to develop tight ends; notable examples include Tyler Warren, Pat Freiermuth, and Mike Gesicki.
Petersohn receiving an offer from Virginia Tech less than 24 hours after the announcement of Franklin's hiring shows that the school is wasting no time to get high-level talent.
3. Matt Sieg (Safety, 2026)
Matt Sieg is currently still committed to Penn State, but following Franklin's firing, he has reopened his recruitment to weigh his options. He is a four-star safety from Fort Cherry High School in Pennsylvania.
When asked about Franklin's firing, Sieg said, "I can't really believe they did it. I feel really bad for coach."
Sieg is the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania according to 247Sports. Despite playing quarterback, he is expected to be safety in college.
4. Khalil Taylor (WR, 2027)
Four-star wide receiver from Seton-La Salle High School Khalil Taylor committed to Penn State in March 2025, citing his strong connection with the offensive coaching staff, but especially Franklin. He has since decommitted from the Nittany Lions following Franklin's firing in October.
As a sophomore, he had 51 receptions for 932 yards, scoring 22 touchdowns. He has earned First Team All-Conference. He is also a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field.
He announced on social media that he has received an offer from Franklin and Virginia Tech.
5. Benjamin Eziuka (OL, 2026)
Benjamin Eziuka is a big, 6'3", 290-pound offensive lineman from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Michigan. He is an all-state athlete in both football and wrestling. He seems to have a strong connection with Franklin, stating that they had multiple FaceTime calls when Franklin was still the head coach at Penn State.
He is still verbally committed to Penn State, but joins a long list of Penn State recruits to receive offers from Virginia Tech. He also plans to take an official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend.