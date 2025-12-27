Penn State Interim Head Coach Terry Smith Calls Pinstripe Bowl Win ‘Greatest Moment of My Life’
Penn State ended their whirlwind season with a win over Clemson at the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday.
The win also marked the end of the tenure of interim head coach Terry Smith, who took over the top job for the Nittany Lions after James Franklin was fired in the middle of the season. Smith will hand the reins over to former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell heading into 2026, but was clearly emotional and appreciative of his team’s effort through the season and their bowl game.
“When I started we lost the first three games. We could have very well quit. But they didn’t,” Smith said of his players after the win. “They chose another path. These are great lessons for life. Perseverance. Keep working. Good things can happen from just hard work and determination and banding together.”
At this point in the interview, Smith fought back tears while talking about how much his players and the school they represented meant to him.
“This group, I love this group. They’re just a special group of guys. This is the greatest moment of my life. It’s just a great moment, for me, my family. I’m just so happy for our guys,” Smith said. “I love Penn State. I love football. And the game and Penn State have done amazing things for me and my family. I’m just thankful and grateful.”
Smith is clearly beloved at Penn State and is set to remain a key part of the team’s staff under Campbell
While Smith’s ascension to interim head coach obviously came at a tumultuous and unexpected moment, his players rallied around him in impressive fashion.
Smith is a Penn State lifer, playing for the school from 1987 to ‘91 before jumping back to the Nittany Lions as a coach in 2014. Since then he’s continued to rise the coaching ranks at the school until he was the choice to lead the team after Franklin’s sudden departure.
After losing Smith’s first three games leading the team, Penn State rallied to close the year with three straight wins to become bowl eligible and then capped off the season with Saturday’s win over Clemson. In the team’s final home game of the season, players and fans alike made the case that Smith should simply take over the top job at the school. While Campbell eventually was awarded the gig, Smith is set to stay on staff as an assistant.
Even more love poured in for Smith after his emotional postgame interview. With Dick Vitale being one of the many viewers who chimed in on social media to share their appreciation for the heart that Smith showed.
A new era is set to begin at Penn State, but Smith’s love for the game and his players will remain a core part of the program.