Five Non-Conference Opponents Virginia Tech Football Should Schedule

Scheduling non-conference opponents is more finicky than ever for football. With the ACC expanding its in-conference slate to nine games, Virginia Tech now is forced to be more deliberate about the squads it schedules for non-league showdowns.

Athletic departments must balance a growing list of priorities: securing enough home games to generate revenue, creating compelling matchups that captivate fans, preserving bowl eligibility and positioning themselves favorably for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, which has been in effect for two years.

Here is five non-conference opponents that I think Virginia Tech football should target in future seasons.

No. 1: West Virginia

Few matchups make more sense than renewing the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry on a regular basis.

The Hokies and Mountaineers played annually for 30-plus years, creating one of the most underrated rivalries in college football. The schools are separated by less than 300 miles, and both fan bases travel exceptionally well.

Recent meetings have proven the series still carries plenty of intensity, with passionate crowds and high television interest. For Virginia Tech, the game provides a regional showcase and a recruiting opportunity in talent-rich areas across Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia.

Some rivalries never lose their appeal, and this is one of them.

No. 2: Tennessee

A home-and-home series with Tennessee would likely instantly become one of the most anticipated matchups on Virginia Tech's future schedules.

The Hokies and Volunteers have only met sporadically, but the proximity between the two programs makes this an ideal regional showdown. Both schools boast passionate fan bases, iconic stadium environments, and strong traditions.

From a recruiting perspective, the matchup would help Virginia Tech strengthen its presence in Tennessee while reinforcing its brand throughout the Southeast.

No. 3: Penn State

Virginia Tech has developed a reputation for thriving in electric atmospheres, and few venues rival the intensity of Penn State's White Out environment.

The Hokies and Nittany Lions share recruiting territory across the Mid-Atlantic, making this series beneficial beyond the field. Hosting Penn State would generate massive interest from fans and recruits alike. Of course, there's also the James Franklin storyline — Franklin compiled a 128-60 record over 11-plus years as the Nittany Lions' head coach, and he was fired in 2025 following a 3-3 start.

It also offers Virginia Tech an opportunity to test itself against a consistent program without venturing too far from home.

No. 4: South Carolina

A series with South Carolina would create an intriguing border-state battle with plenty of storylines.

The Gamecocks recruit heavily in Virginia and North Carolina, two areas critical to Virginia Tech's long-term success. Playing them regularly would provide a direct measuring stick while increasing the Hokies' visibility throughout the Southeast.

The travel distance is manageable, and both fan bases are known for creating outstanding game-day atmospheres.

In an era where regional rivalries are disappearing, this matchup would feel refreshingly natural. Oh, and then there's Shane Beamer — the son of legendary Hokies head coach Shane Beamer. Virginia Tech and South Carolina squared off last season, with the Gamecocks emerging victorious, 24-11.

No. 5: UCF

Not every non-conference opponent needs decades of history. Sometimes, the best matchups involve emerging programs with growing national relevance. UCF fits the bill.

The Knights have established themselves as a solid player in college football, and Florida remains one of the nation's most important recruiting states. Scheduling UCF could give Virginia Tech valuable exposure in a talent-rich region while offering fans a fresh opponent.

The contrast between Lane Stadium and Orlando would also create a unique home-and-home experience.

If Virginia Tech wants to expand its footprint while maintaining a competitive schedule, UCF represents a smart modern addition.