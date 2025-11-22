Five Takeaways from Virginia Tech's 34-17 Loss to No. 14 Miami
Virginia Tech football was largely quieted Saturday in its 34-17 loss to Miami, its eighth loss of the 2025 campaign. With the defeat, the highest the Hokies can reach is a 4-8 record, should they claim the victory next Saturday over rival Virginia. Here's five takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to the Hurricanes.
No. 1: The passing attack remains stilted and uneven — under Drones.
For the seventh straight contest, Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones has failed to surpass the 200-yard mark and with one game remaining, it seems likely that the streak will extend to eight. It wasn't entirely on Drones.
Six different receivers caught the ball from Drones; until the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, none had accumulated over 30 receiving yards — from Drones. In addition, the tight ends were not involved much in the Hokies' offensive plan, with Ja'Ricous Hairston registering the group's two catches of the game for 13 yards. Redshirt junior Benji Gosnell did not tally a reception.
But once second-stringer William "Pop" Watson III entered the contest, things briefly changed. Watson logged 77 yards in under a quarter, finding Ayden Greene down the sideline for a 39-yard gain. Then, he zipped a 38-yard dart over to Isaiah Spencer down the left sideline. 116 of the Hokies' 201 passing yards occured from three plays: Drones' and Watson's 39-yard completions to Greene, then Watson's 38-yard throw to Isaiah Spencer.
However, Watson wasn't flawless and on second-and-25 with 2:12 on the clock, he coughed up the ball to Zechariah Poyser, effectively putting a close to the game.
In regards to the passing, Greene led the Hokies' receiving corps with 95 yards, followed by Isaiah Spencer (49) and Takye Heath (24).
No. 2: The rushing attack continues to shine.
Conversely, the rushing attack appeared more energized, a routine theme for the Hokies this season. Tailbacks Marcellous Hawkins has proven to be a stellar No. 1 option and while his efforts weren't enough for the Hokies to stay competitive against the Hurricanes, it was an impressive performance in its own right. Virginia Tech rolled up 125 yards in the first half, with Hawkins leading the way with 64 yards on six carries for a 10.7 yards per carry ratio. Hawkins finished the outing with 72 net rushing yards.
Drones came up behind with 31 net yards, gaining 62 and losing 31 due to a quartet of sacks. True freshman Jeffrey Overton stood out, as well, logging 69 rushing yards on seven carries, including his first-ever collegiate touchdown.
Overton ran for 9.9 yards a carry in his third collegiate game, signaling a bright future ahead for the tailback, who will likely utilize this year as a redshirt campaign due to only playing in three games thus far.
No. 3: Virginia Tech's second level of defense struggled mightily.
Miami signal-caller Carson Beck completed his first 11 passes, marking 24 straight from a 13-pass stretch to close out the 'Canes' game against N.C. State. In total, Beck caught 24 of 29 on the day, finishing the contest with 287 passing yards.
Through his opening two drives, Beck completed his first 10 passes for 110 yards. Beck was surgical for much of the contest and dissected Virginia Tech's secondary for over 300 passing yards. The Hurricanes even deployed a wildcat play midway through from receiver Malachi Toney that resulted in a 15-yard gain.
No. 4: In contrast, the defensive line and linebackers did a solid job against the run.
Virginia Tech yielded only 69 rushing yards through three quarters. Though that was aided by a 17-yard botched snap, negating that still puts the Hurricanes under a 100-yard mark on the ground. In total, Miami accumulated only 83 rushing yards on 2.8 yards a carry.
Heading into the Hokies' next matchup against Virginia, continuing to produce on the ground game will be critical for any hope of an upset victory in Charlottesville.
No. 5: Going into Virginia, this team will be heavy underdogs.
This isn't a new takeaway; rather, it's reinforced by the nature of Miami's victory. The Hurricanes stamped down on the Hokies, who never led at any point in the contest. Miami asserted its control today and showcased exactly why it remains a horse in the ACC title race, which will culminate on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
The score was roughly comparable to my prediction (34-14 win for Miami) and roughly unfolded as I expected, save for Watson's brief late-game heroics. This season has been a rough one and will likely conclude against Virginia with the team's fourth straight loss and seventh in its past eight contests.