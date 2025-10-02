Five Weeks In: What to Note From Virginia Tech Football So Far
We're now almost halfway into the college football season and Virginia Tech football embarks on its fourth home test of the season this Saturday. The mood around the program appears to be a cathartic yet tempered one.
The former, because of the elusive one-score win that was captured — and first one-score win over a Power Four opponent for the Hokies (2-3, 1-0 ACC) in over four years. The latter, because it came under an interim head coach, a program still feeling uncertain and a difficult schedule awaiting Tech.
On ESPN's FPI, the Hokies remaining strength-of-schedule sits at No. 34, fourth-highest in the ACC. Only No. 18 Florida State (20), No. 3 Miami (30) and Stanford (31) possess harder schedules. After Tech's upcoming game against Wake Forest, there's only one more game for the Hokies where they face a lesser opponent: Cal (No. 72), on Oct. 24.
Given that, it feels as if things are in a positive place in the immediacy — and perhaps, in the long-term, as well, since the Board of Visitors officially approved the budget increase — but more short-term results will likely be hard to come by. After all, the Hokies draw all four of the ACC's ranked squads in their next four contests, including a billing against No. 24 Virginia that could go the Cavaliers' way.
But in the meantime, its next challenge is not a leviathan foe: Wake Forest (2-2, 0-2 ACC) comes down after dropping back-to-back conference games against N.C. State and No. 17 Georgia Tech; however, the Demon Deacons did take the latter to overtime, falling just short, 30-29.
Wake Forest enters Saturday’s contest with a defense that has been quietly efficient, particularly against the run. The Demon Deacons rank No. 42 nationally in yards allowed per carry at just 3.5, a mark that reflects solid gap discipline and a front seven that rarely gives up easy yardage. On the surface, that number suggests opponents struggle to string together chunk runs, forcing them to earn every yard.
Where the picture shifts is in total rushing yardage allowed. Despite limiting efficiency, Wake Forest has still surrendered an average of 140 yards per game on the ground, a figure that ranks No. 67 nationally. That placement actually puts the Demon Deacons just two spots behind Virginia Tech, which gives up 137.8 rushing yards per game. In other words, the matchup may come down less to efficiency and more to volume — whether Stewart and the Hokies can maintain a steady workload over four quarters, bowling over Wake Forest's run defense with enough reps.
Overall, the Demon Deacons' defense sits at No. 58 in the FBS, yielding 340.5 total yards per game. Virginia Tech, by comparison, allows 356.8 yards per outing, coming in 10 spots behind. For Stewart, who is coming off his 174-yard breakout against NC State, this represents a measuring stick. Wake’s defense may not be elite statistically, but its steadiness in the trenches makes Saturday another test of whether Virginia Tech’s ground game is turning a corner or still searching for rhythm.
For the Hokies, Demon Deacons signal-caller Robby Ashford’s ability to run may be limited this week after exiting the Georgia Tech game with a right knee injury. Though he returned with a brace and heavy tape, his mobility looked compromised and his status for Saturday remains uncertain, though more will come out with tonight's initial availability report. The same goes for tailback Demond Claiborne, who left in overtime against the Yellow Jackets holding his arm. If either player is out or limited, the Hokies should gain a significant edge in a contest where they're already favored by 6.5 points, according to oddsmakers.
The Hokies will face off against the Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET, with viewing for the contest available on the CW.