Which Game On Virginia Tech's 2026 Schedule Should The Hokies Have Circled?

Virginia Tech has had a very successful offseason.

Does that mean that they are going to have instant success on the field in 2026? No, but the Hokies have put themselves in a great position to win instantly in James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg.

The success for Virginia Tech started when they hired Franklin to take over the program. It was a big win for the Hokies to have one of the most accomplished coaches in the country and he delivered on upgrading the roster. The Hokies went from having a recruiting class ranked outside the top 100 before Franklin arrived to finishing with one of the ACC's top classes.

Things did not stop there though. Virginia Tech brought in one of the top transfer portal classes in the conference as well. That does not guarantee that Franklin is going to have the Hokies in the College Football Playoff next season, but he is in a position to make that possible.

He also has a schedule that works in his favor.

Biggest game?

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches the football for a first down against Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (2) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

After nearly winning the national championship last season, Miami is going to enter the 2026 season as the heavy favorite to win the ACC. Even though the Hurricanes have not won the ACC during their 20+ years in the conference, they do have the best roster and now have experience in the playoff.

It is safe to say that whenever Virginia Tech has to go to Miami next season, that is going to be the top game that they have circled on their schedule according to CBS Sports Will Backus:

"Maybe a fresh start is all James Franklin needed. He certainly elevates Virginia Tech's floor and ceiling. He's the type of coach who could have Virginia Tech competing for an ACC title in the first year. We'll know if Franklin is ready to change the narrative of his struggles against ranked teams when his Hokies take on Miami."

If Virginia Tech is somehow able to pull off an upset against the Hurricanes, it would be the first win over Miami since the 2019 season. The Hurricanes have had the upper hand in this rivalry since the decade began and Franklin is going to have an early chance to turn things around quickly.

Other games of note on UVA's 2026 schedule include the rivalry clash with Virginia, a matchup with SMU, and a road trip to Clemson. It is not the easiest schedule in the ACC, but there is a question as to who is going to challenge Miami in the conference. It could be Franklin and the Hokies.

The full ACC schedule will be released on Monday night.

