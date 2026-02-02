Fernando Mendoza Pulled Off Funniest Impression of Curt Cignetti

After going 16-0 and winning the College Football Playoff national championship, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was able to poke some fun at his head coach, Curt Cignetti.

Since coming to the Hoosiers, Cignetti has become known for his stoic facial expression, a look he even makes when Indiana executes a big play or is winning. Until Indiana became a national champion, Cignetti rarely seemed impressed by any great moment or accomplishment his team achieved.

During an appearance on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, Mendoza was asked if he has a Cignetti impression he likes to do. Mendoza responded, “I don’t like to do it until now because I would get benched. Now it’s chill, I’m assuming.”

Mendoza then did his impression of Cignetti, copying his coach’s signature half-smirk and saying “What the f— Fernando.”

Fernando Mendoza gave his Curt Cignetti impression and its gold😭 pic.twitter.com/CeaZC6fmur — Scuff Sports (@ScuffSports) February 1, 2026

Mendoza also said it was “humbling” to be coached by Cignetti, who helped him emerge as the Heisman trophy winner and one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

Looking ahead, Mendoza has declared for the NFL draft and is the presumptive No. 1 pick heading into April. He won’t be coached by Cignetti any longer, but likely will be coached going forward by Klint Kubiak if the Raiders draft him as expected.

