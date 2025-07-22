Top 10 Virginia Tech Football Games of the Last 20 Years
Over the past two decades, Virginia Tech has delivered many unforgettable games on the gridiron. While some were exciting victories and others crushing defeats, each game contributed to the program's history and captured the attention of college football nationwide. Here's my list of the top ten games in program history.
Honorable Mention: Virginia Tech 31, West Virginia 24 (September 3, 2017)
Virginia Tech opened the 2017 season with a 31–24 win over then-No. 22 West Virginia at FedEx Field, reclaiming the Black Diamond Trophy in the two teams' first meeting since 2005. It was the first time the two teams played at a neutral site since 1962. Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson led the Hokies with 235 passing yards, 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while the defense held firm in the final seconds, stopping the Mountaineers inside the red zone to secure the win.
10. Battle at Bristol: Tennessee 45, Virginia Tech 24 (September 10, 2016)
In front of a record-setting crowd of 156,990 fans, Virginia Tech faced off against then-No. 17 Tennessee in the "Battle at Bristol" played inside Bristol Motor Speedway. The Hokies led early with a 14-0 margin at the end of the first quarter before Tennessee quickly bounced back. The Hokies surrendered 31 unanswered points, ultimately losing 45-24. Despite the finish, the game stands as one of the most iconic matchups in college football history with the number of fans in attendance and the unique location.
9. 2016 ACC Championship: Clemson 42, Virginia Tech 35 (December 3, 2016)
In the 2016 ACC Championship, Tech went toe-to-toe with then-No. 3 Clemson in what stands as one of the Hokies’ most valiant efforts in recent years. Despite trailing by 21 points late in the third quarter, Tech mounted a comeback, turning the contest into a shootout and racking up 386 total yards before a late-game interception sealed Clemson’s 42–35 victory.
Though the game ended in defeat, Virginia Tech’s ability to match the talent of a Clemson squad stacked with future NFL stars — including Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence — was a testament to the team’s resilience. That same Clemson team went on to defeat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, further highlighting the magnitude of the Hokies’ performance.
8. 2008 ACC Championship: Virginia Tech 30, Boston College 12 (December 6, 2008)
In their second consecutive ACC Championship appearance, against Boston College for the second straight time, Virginia Tech took control against the Golden Eagles. The Hokies' defense stifled Boston College’s offense, forcing four turnovers and keeping them out of rhythm while the offense methodically built their lead behind Tyrod Taylor’s composed playmaking and Darren Evans’ punishing ground attack. The victory secured the Hokies' second consecutive ACC title under Frank Beamer.
7. 2010 ACC Championship: Virginia Tech 44, Florida State 33 (December 4, 2010)
Virginia Tech capped off a remarkable turnaround season with a 44-33 win over then-No. 21 Florida State in the 2010 ACC title game. After starting the season 0-2, the Hokies won 11 straight, culminating in an ACC title. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw three touchdown passes and ran for an additional score.
Tech's defense made its mark early when linebacker Jeron Gouveia-Winslow picked off E.J. Manuel and returned it for the game's first touchdown. With the win, Frank Beamer’s squad punched their ticket to the Orange Bowl and etched the 2010 team into Hokie lore; that year's team was the only squad in program history to go undefeated in conference play.
6. 2012 Sugar Bowl: Michigan 23, Virginia Tech 20 (January 3, 2012)
Virginia Tech fought hard in its fourth-ever Sugar Bowl appearance, ultimately falling in overtime 23-20 to Michigan in one of the most agonizing defeats in program history. Despite outgaining the Wolverines 377-184 in yards, the Hokies struggled to capitalize in the red zone, settling for four field goals in regulation.
Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas orchestrated a fourth-quarter drive to set up a field goal, tying the game at 20 with just two seconds remaining. In overtime, wide receiver Danny Coale appeared to haul in a diving touchdown catch. However, after video review, the call was overturned. On the ensuing play, kicker Justin Myer missed a 37-yard field goal attempt, and Michigan capitalized with a game-winning kick on their overtime possession to win the game.
5. 2007 ACC Championship: Virginia Tech 30, Boston College 16 (December 1, 2007)
Virginia Tech avenged its loss to Boston College earlier in the season with a 30–16 victory in the 2007 ACC title game. The Hokies overcame a 10-0 deficit in the first half, sparked by a pivotal defensive two-point conversion when cornerback Brandon Flowers returned a blocked extra point for a 75-yard score. Quarterback Sean Glennon threw three touchdown passes, including one in the fourth quarter to Eddie Royal that gave the Hokies the lead for good.
Boston College’s Matt Ryan, who put together a dramatic comeback in their regular-season meeting, turned in a contrasting performance this time around. He threw two interceptions that led to 14 total Hokie points, with Xavier Adibi sealing the win with a 40-yard pick-six in the game's waning seconds.
4. 2010, Week 1: Boise State 33, Virginia Tech 30 (September 6, 2010)
Tech opened the 2010-11 season with a primetime game against then-No. 3 Boise State at FedEx Field. Though the Hokies fell 33–30, the game remains one of the most exciting contests in program history; it was the most watched ESPN College Football game at the time. After trailing 17-0 following the first quarter, Tech stormed back to take a 30–26 lead late in the fourth quarter.
However, with just over a minute left, Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore connected with Austin Pettis for the game-winning touchdown with 1:09 left in the frame. Though the game ended in defeat, the performance proved Virginia Tech could go toe-to-toe with a top five team.
3. 2009, Week 3: Nebraska 15, Virginia Tech 16 (September 19, 2009)
Thanks to a clutch last-minute touchdown drive engineered by quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Virginia Tech secured a one-point victory over then-No. 19 Nebraska at Lane Stadium. With just over a minute left and trailing by five, Taylor launched an 80-yard strike to Danny Coale, setting up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dyrell Roberts with 21 seconds to spare.
The Hokies battled through a sluggish offensive performance, managing just 278 total yards and trailing through much of the second half. However, the defense held strong, limiting Nebraska to five field goals despite multiple trips inside the red zone.
2. 2009 Orange Bowl: Virginia Tech 20, Cincinnati 7 (January 1, 2009)
Virginia Tech’s 20-7 win over Cincinnati in the 2009 Orange Bowl was a defining moment for the program; the Hokies controlled the game with a strong ground attack led by Darren Evans, who ran for 153 yards and a touchdown. The defense also made a big stance, intercepting Cincinnati quarterback Tony Pike three times. The game was not flashy, but rather, a true representation of Beamer Ball. The win marked a bounce-back from the previous season’s Orange Bowl loss to Kansas, giving the Hokies their first-ever Orange Bowl victory.
1. 2014, Week 2: Virginia Tech 35, Ohio State 21 (September 6, 2014)
In one of the most shocking upsets in program history, Virginia Tech defeated then-No. 8 Ohio State 35–21 in Columbus, Ohio. Despite entering as double-digit underdogs, the Hokies jumped ahead early and carried that momentum through the game's entirety. Virginia Tech's aggressive defensive scheme, led by Bud Foster, overwhelmed the Ohio State offense. Freshman quarterback J.T. Barrett was sacked seven times and threw three interceptions, including a game-sealing pick-six to Donovan Riley. Barrett finished the game with just nine completions on 29 attempts in one of the most stunning victories in Hokies history.