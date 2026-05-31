Updated ACC Recruitment Rankings: Virginia Tech Surges After Official Visit Weekend

James Franklin and Virginia Tech Football continue to put together one of the most impressive stretches of recruiting in recent program history.

The Hokies closed out the month of May with a flurry of commitments during official visit weekend, adding four-star tight end Sam Faniel and three-star offensive lineman Luke Braham on Saturday.

Those commitments cap off a month that also saw pledges from three-star tight end Jordan Karhoff, four-star offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan and four-star signal caller Peter Bourque.

Virginia Tech now has 17 commitments in the 2027 class, and the momentum is not slowing down.

Virginia Tech's class of 2027 ranking on 247Sports has now climbed to No. 10 in the country after the latest additions, placing them above programs such as Michigan, Oregon and Kentucky.

The in-state pickup of Faniel is a particularly meaningful one. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end plays at the Benedictine School in Richmond and is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the state of Virginia for 2027. He joins Karhoff and Braxton Salster as the third tight end to pledge to the Hokies this cycle. Tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Ty Howle continues to be one of the most important recruiters on Franklin's staff, and keeping a player of Faniel's caliber in-state is a big deal for a program that needs to own Virginia recruiting.

The Braham commitment is a different kind of win. Braham plays high school football at University High in Morgantown, West Virginia, where his father and brother both played for the Mountaineers, yet he chose Virginia Tech over West Virginia, Rutgers and others after taking an official visit to Blacksburg. Offensive line coach Matt Moore, who got to know Braham during his time as West Virginia's offensive line coach, was the key connection that made this one happen. Pulling a prospect out of WVU's own backyard is exactly the kind of recruiting win that signals a program headed in the right direction.

Virginia Tech's 2027 class now sits at No. 10 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC, trailing only Miami in the conference standings. Here is how the ACC standings look right now (rankings courtesy of 247Sports):

1. Miami (4th nationally)

2. Virginia Tech (10th)

3. Clemson (13th)

4. Pittsburgh (18th)

5. Louisville (19th)

6. California (20th)

7. Syracuse (27th)

8. NC State (29th)

9. Duke (33rd)

10. Boston College (38th)

11. Florida State (47th)

12. Wake Forest (53rd)

13. Stanford (57th)

14. North Carolina (60th)

15. Virginia (61st)

16. SMU (63rd)

17. Georgia Tech (81st)

Miami remains the class to beat, headlined by five-star Donte Wright, along with multiple other top-100 commits, and the Hurricanes are chasing an even better finish than their No. 8 national ranking in 2026. But Virginia Tech is closing the gap, and with official visits now underway, Franklin and his staff have the opportunity to add even more blue-chip talent before the summer is out.

The blueprint Franklin is following is clear. He is building from the trenches out with five defensive and offensive lineman already committed, adding skill at every level and not neglecting depth at positions like tight end and running back.

With 17 commits and one of the top classes in the country, the question is no longer whether Virginia Tech can recruit at a high level under Franklin — it is whether the Hokies can hold their class together and keep adding to it at this rate.

Updated 2027 Virginia Tech commitments (rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Four-star QB Peter Bourque

Four-star DL Joseph Buchanan

Four-star IOL Kaden Buchanan

Four-star TE Jordan Karhoff

Three-star DL Xavier Perkins

Three-star CB Chase Johnson

Three-star WR Demarcus Brown

Three-star RB Javian Jones-Priest

Three-star TE Sam Faniel

Three-star S Elijah Butler

Three-star TE Braxton Salster

Three-star WR Anthony Roberts

Three-star RB Kelvin Morrison

Three-star RB Stanley Smart

Three-star DL Brock Frisby

Three-star DL Alexander Taylor

Three-star OT Luke Braham