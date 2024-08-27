Former First-Round Pick Caleb Farley Released by Titans
Caleb Farley, a former first-round pick, is the next victim of preseason roster cuts, as the TItans look to move their roster down to 53 players.
Farley has been with the team since 2021, but hasn't seen game action since week ten of the 2022 season.
The Titans have loaded up on cornerbacks, so it seemed obvious that Farley probably wouldn't make the final roster. Tennessee added both L'Jarious Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to bolster the cornerback room, and if Farley found the field, he wouldn't have started.
Caleb was amazing at Virginia Tech, and was a key part of the Hokies secondary. He was on the First Team All-ACC in the 2019 season, and had a first-round level worthy season. Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:
"Led the ACC in passes defended with 16 ... Was tied for second in the league with four INTs ... Tied a career high with four tackles at Boston College (8/31) and also had two pass breakups ... Registered an INT vs. Furman (9/14) ... Recorded two INTs at Miami (10/5) ... Had a career-best four passes defended va. UNC (10/19) ... Found the end zone for the first time in his career with a 17-yard INT return at Georgia Tech (11/16) ... Posted a tackle, a pass breakup and a QB hurry in the shutout vs. Pitt (11/23) ... missed the last two contests of the season due to injury. "
Farley will be placed on waivers, and will receive a chance to be claimed by any other NFL team. Caleb could get a chance, but his time in Tennessee is over. If he can stay healthy, he can certainly stay on a roster, bu the injury concerns are just too much for the Titans new coaching staff and administration to deal with.