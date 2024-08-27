All Hokies

Former First-Round Pick Caleb Farley Released by Titans

The former Virginia Tech Hokie was cut by the Titans on Tuesday.

RJ Schafer

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas 0916 Titans 009
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas 0916 Titans 009 / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Caleb Farley, a former first-round pick, is the next victim of preseason roster cuts, as the TItans look to move their roster down to 53 players.

Farley has been with the team since 2021, but hasn't seen game action since week ten of the 2022 season.

The Titans have loaded up on cornerbacks, so it seemed obvious that Farley probably wouldn't make the final roster. Tennessee added both L'Jarious Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to bolster the cornerback room, and if Farley found the field, he wouldn't have started.

Caleb was amazing at Virginia Tech, and was a key part of the Hokies secondary. He was on the First Team All-ACC in the 2019 season, and had a first-round level worthy season. Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:

"Led the ACC in passes defended with 16 ... Was tied for second in the league with four INTs ... Tied a career high with four tackles at Boston College (8/31) and also had two pass breakups ... Registered an INT vs. Furman (9/14) ... Recorded two INTs at Miami (10/5) ... Had a career-best four passes defended va. UNC (10/19) ... Found the end zone for the first time in his career with a 17-yard INT return at Georgia Tech (11/16) ... Posted a tackle, a pass breakup and a QB hurry in the shutout vs. Pitt (11/23) ... missed the last two contests of the season due to injury. "

Farley will be placed on waivers, and will receive a chance to be claimed by any other NFL team. Caleb could get a chance, but his time in Tennessee is over. If he can stay healthy, he can certainly stay on a roster, bu the injury concerns are just too much for the Titans new coaching staff and administration to deal with.

Published
RJ Schafer

RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football