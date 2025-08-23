Former Hokie Antwaun Powell-Ryland Shines in Philadelphia Eagles' Third Preseason Contest
Last night, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who played for the Hokies in 2023 and 2024, put on an impressive showing for Philadelphia. The second-year edge rusher recorded a tackle, a sack, and a forced fumble, helping the Eagles narrowly supplant the Jets, 19-17, despite a 14-point fourth-quarter rally from New York.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso added Powell-Ryland as one of his sleeper rookie picks for the upcoming NFL Season. Here's what he had to say about the rookie edge rusher:
"I maintained through the entire draft process that Powell-Ryland was going to be picked relatively late but if he had longer arms, he'd have been a Day 2 selection. His 31 1/4" arms placed in the 2nd percentile at the edge-rusher position. Everything else about his physical profile was fine. He measured in at nearly 6-3 and 258 pounds, and his 40-yard dash, vertical, and broad jump all placed in the 75th percentile or higher, per Mockdraftable. On the field, Powell-Ryland was as polished of an outside rusher as was available in the 2025 draft. I really mean that. In his final two seasons at Virginia Tech -- post Florida transfer -- he accumulated 25.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss. Powell-Ryland plays with a ridiculous collection of pass-rush moves, plus bend, and surprising power."
Whether Powell-Ryland makes the Opening Day roster is yet to be determined; after all, practice reps and preseason contests go hand in hand in determining the fates of late-round NFL Draft selections. Powell-Ryland registered no tackles against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr predicted on Wednesday that Powell-Ryland would not make the 53-man roster.
Here's what Inside The Iggles' Anthony Miller had to say on Powell-Ryland in an article published before last night's game:
"It would be fair to say that Powell-Ryland is on the hot seat and could be a candidate for the practice squad. He'll have the Jets' preseason game to prove something, but there isn't any evidence to back up that he could make the roster. There is potential there with him, but if he isn't making any plays in the games, it's hard to see him on the 53-man roster."
However, with his strong showing against the Jets, Powell-Ryland may now have the momentum he needs to push over the line and earn a place on the Eagles’ active roster.