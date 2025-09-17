Former Hokie Tyrod Taylor to Start vs Tampa Bay for the New York Jets; Can He Get Them Their First Win?
A Virginia Tech icon is set to return to an NFL starting lineup for the first time in two years.
Now in his second year with the Jets, Pro Bowl quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set to start this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets will be without the 11th overall pick from the 2021 Draft, Justin Fields, after suffering a head injury in week two. It's unknown how long Fields will remain in concussion protocol. Until he's safe to return, Taylor will be the lead commander for New York.
Big opportunity for Taylor
The former Hokie filled in for Fields towards the backend of their 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He finished his day completing 64% of his passes for 56 yards and one touchdown, accompanied by 21 rushing yards. Tyrod Taylor has 4 TD series in 5 opportunities with the Jets. His stat line through those series totals at 175 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 124.4.
Taylor has a career record as a starter of 28-28-1. In his last start against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, Taylor finished with 297 yards and a touchdown on 72% passing. A worrisome trend heading into next Sunday is his turnover rates. He turned the ball over in each of his last three games with the Giants. However, he still has the big play ability he became known for in Blacksburg.
The Hampton native has shown he still has mobility in year 15 and doesn't shy away from creating plays out of the pocket. With weapons like Garrett Wilson at wide receiver alongside Breece Hall and Braelon Allen out of the backfield, the strong option attack the Jets flashed so far remains with Taylor.
He's also eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his last five starts, something Fields has only done twice in his career. Now, Taylor has never eclipsed 80 rushing yards like Fields has done eight times in his career. Circling back to the point on turnovers, Taylor has historically taken care of the ball better than Fields. Taylor has 29 career interceptions to Fields's 31 despite the former Buckeye starting in fewer games in his career.
While Fields hadn't thrown an interception as a Jet yet, he failed to gain any traction against the Bills before exiting with an injury. Taylor hopes to fill in like he did with the Giants and potentially bring more upside to the Jets' passing attack until Fields can return.