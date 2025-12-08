Three Positions Virginia Tech Football Should Attack in the Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football is now in the most speculative part of the year: the offseason. Rather than what is, the focus shifts to what could be, or often, what fans think should be. Today, we'll be taking a look at the transfer portal and three positions that Virginia Tech football should key in on.

No. 1: Quarterback

Virginia Tech will have a new starter under center next season. The question, then, becomes who that player will be. The Hokies don’t lack bodies in the quarterback room, but they do lack proven experience. Troy Huhn — the lone quarterback commit in the Class of 2026 — is almost certainly headed for a redshirt year, both to preserve his eligibility and to give him time to adjust to the speed and physicality of the college game. He’s a long-term developmental piece, not an immediate solution.

That leaves the trio of Garrett Rangel, Kelden Ryan and AJ Brand, all of whom enter 2026 with résumés that are essentially blank. None of the three logged a snap during the 2025 campaign. Given that reality, the transfer portal looms large over the Hokies’ offseason. With no established starter and scant returning snaps at the position, Tech is almost guaranteed to explore veteran options once the next portal window opens. Whether they pursue a one-year stopgap or a multi-year starter will likely depend on how the new offensive coordinator wants to structure the system, but either route provides a stability the roster currently lacks. In today’s college football landscape, where quarterback movement is constant and proven passers are always in demand, the portal may end up being Virginia Tech’s most realistic path to both experience and immediate competency at the position.

No. 2: Wide Receiver

Tech’s receiving corps is in a transitional phase, with clear room for growth in terms of talent and playmaking ability. Ayden Greene has established himself as the group’s mainstay: reliable, productive and capable of stretching the field. He’s the kind of receiver defenses have to account for, and his presence will remain pivotal in the passing game.

Behind Greene, however, the depth chart is less certain. Takye Heath, Cam Seldon and Isaiah Spencer each bring flashes of talent and the ability to contribute, but none has yet emerged as a true game-changer. They can fill roles in rotation, make intermediate catches, and contribute on third downs, but the Hokies lack a receiver who can consistently command defensive attention and open up opportunities downfield. That kind of player isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity in a program looking to push toward more dynamic offensive production.

Finding someone to complement Greene would give the Hokies a legitimate one-two punch at receiver, forcing defenses to respect multiple threats and preventing coverage from collapsing on Greene.

No. 3: Offensive Line

If Tech’s offense is going to see a true makeover, it starts in the trenches. The offensive line will be at the center of that transformation, and right now, it’s a position group in transition. The Hokies signed seven offensive line commits in the Class of 2026, but the reality is stark: none of them are likely to contribute meaningfully in Year 1 unless injuries or other unforeseen circumstances force their hand.

That leaves the unit thin on experience and depth, a challenge in a program that relies on both physicality and cohesion up front. The Hokies will almost certainly need to look externally via the portal to add depth and stability up front. A portal addition could provide immediate protection for a new quarterback and open running lanes in ways that freshmen simply can’t. Without it, the offense risks being inconsistent, vulnerable to pressure, and unable to sustain drives, a major challenge for a unit that will already have to integrate new schemes under a new coordinator.

