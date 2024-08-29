Former Virginia Tech C Signs to Packers' Practice Squad
The Virginia Tech football program has a history of sending collegiate athletes to the NFL, especially elite linemen. Some players were facing the deadline of roster cuts, with players hoping to find their name on the final 53-man roster. One former Virginia Tech Hokie didn't find his way to the final 53-man roster, but recently signed to a practice squad.
Lecitus Smith had a solid career at Virginia Tech, spending three full years as the all-time starter at left guard. Smith was a two time All-ACC Honorable Mention honoree, and was a part of the 2020 Virginia Tech offensive line which lead the ACC in rushing, averaging over 240 yards per game on the ground.
He would spend his final year at Virginia Tech moving around the offensive line, playing across the interior and getting some starts at tackle for the Hokies. He set himself up for a successful NFL Draft, and heard his name called during day three when the Arizona Cardinals drafted Smith in the sixth round (215th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Smith was a rotational player for the Cardinals in his first year, finishing the year with ten games played and two games as a starter. He also found some snaps on special teams, and was a reliable player on the line for Kliff Kingsbury's roster.
Under Jonathan Gannon's staff the next year, Smith didn't make the final roster for the Cardinals.
Later in that season, Smith was signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad, but was released just days later.
The next week he was signed to the Eagles' practice squad, and remained on the squad for the rest of the season. On January 18, 2024, Lecitus Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the team, but would be released in April of the same year.
Smith would then find his new home, Signing with the Packers team in May of 2024, and he survived the first few rounds of roster cuts. However, in the final wave of cuts, the Packers team would waive him, and sign him to the practice squad the day after.
Hopefully Smith can perform well on the practice squad this year, and find his way back to a NFL field.