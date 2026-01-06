Former Virginia Tech LB Caleb Woodson Commits to Alabama

Caleb Woodson is headed elsewhere for his final season of eligibility. The former Virginia Tech linebacker, who suited up for the Hokies for three seasons, is headed to Alabama for his senior year, per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. Woodson, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound rising senior, has one year of eligibility left after tallying 151 career tackles, three pass deflections, two sacks and one interception.

Woodson ventured to Virginia Tech as a three-star in-state recruit from Battlefield High School; according to 247Sports, he was designated as a safety, ranking as the No. 62 safety in the Class of 2023 and coming in as the 18th-highest ranked player in the 2023 Commonwealth of Virginia class.

Woodson played at the STAR position during his freshman year and negated his redshirt by playing all 13 games in 2023. Woodson made one star and logged 22 tackles (12 unassisted) while recording 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. Woodson notched six tackles vs. Boston College and tallied his quarterback hurry against Tulane in that year's Military Bowl

In 2024, Woodson again appeared in all 13 games, making 11 starts as the team’s primary mike linebacker. He finished second on the Hokies in tackles with 72, trailing only fellow backer Jaden Keller (83). After serving as a reserve against Vanderbilt and Marshall, Woodson started Tech’s final 11 contests, totaling 68 tackles, including 25 solo stops, during that stretch. He recorded the first and only interception of his career in the penultimate regular-season game against Duke, then added nine tackles against Virginia in the regular-season finale.

Woodson's most previous season was shortened due to injury; Woodson played nine games, starting in five of them. Before the season, Woodson, who was nominated as one of the team captains prior to the campaign, was arrested on a DWI charge on Aug. 24 and subsequently lost his captainship.

Woodson missed three games. To start the season against South Carolina on Aug. 31, Woodson recorded a career-high five solo tackles and surpassed that total in his first game back from injury by logging six vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 11. In his final game with the Hokies, coming against Virginia on Nov. 29, Woodson had four solo tackles, seven total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Woodson is likely to take the will linebacker spot at Alabama while Xavier Griffin, a five-star incoming freshman with the Crimson Tide, refines and hones his craft.

