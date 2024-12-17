Former Virginia Tech Lineman Braelin Moore Receives Prediction To Land With Top SEC School
A college football insider has logged a prediction for a top SEC school to land Virginia Tech transfer lineman Braelin Moore. The former Hokies center entered the transfer portal recently and is one of the top players currently available, which is being pursued by several teams. Yesterday, Bryce Koon at Geaux247 (LSU's 247Sports Site) logged a Crystal Ball prediction for LSU to land Moore.
Moore started the last four years, primarily serving as the Hokies’ center alongside his brother, Kaden Moore, at right guard. He is ranked a four-star transfer prospect and is the No. 51 overall player in the portal and the No. 4 overall IOL in the portal. Losing him is a big loss for Virginia Tech, who has been hit heavy by the portal this offseason.
Moore also came from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he was ranked as the 27th best player from Pennsylvania. He received other offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Pitt, Penn, Minnesota, and East Carolina.
The centers behind Braelin Moore are either walk-ons or freshmen, so Moore leaves the Hokies in a fairly dire situation at the center position. He is the fourth scholarship-level offensive lineman to enter the portal.
If Moore does indeed go to the SEC, he will not be the first Virginia Tech lineman to do so this offseason. Hokies left tackle Xavier Chaplin committed to Auburn on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-7, 323-pound tackle started all 12 games for the Hokies this year. He was an All-American in 2023, and has long held the title as the cornerstone of Virginia Tech’s offensive line, and now he will man the Tigers’ offensive line which allowed 2.3 sacks per game in 2023.
Chaplin will replace Dillon Wade, the Tulsa transfer which originally came to Auburn as a guard, but due to Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis’s struggles, Wade got some time at left tackle. Now the Tigers will have a full time tackle who has an extra amount of experience at the position.
Chaplin spent three years in Blacksburg, redshirting his first year and starting all thirteen games as a redshirt freshman.
According to PFF, Chaplin only allowed two sacks in the past year, despite recording over 300 pass block snaps on the season. PFF also ranked him as a top-ten tackle in the ACC in the 2024 season. Chaplin is ranked as the best left tackle in the transfer portal by On3 Sports, overall he is ranked as the 9th best player in the transfer portal, trailing players like Eric Singleton Jr, KC Concepcion, and Ahmad Hardy.
The Hokies fell short in the 2024 season, highlighted by wins against Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Stanford. The losses were too much to overcome though. The Hokies became bowl eligible in the final week of the season after taking down Virginia, continuing the dominance of the rivalry.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker for the Hokies
Virginia Tech Legend Michael Vick Reportedly Interviews for Norfolk State Head Coaching Position
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Set To Host Transfer Cornerback This Week