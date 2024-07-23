Former Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw Lands Massive Contract Extension With Minnesota Vikings
Former Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw landed a massive new deal with the Minnesota Vikings tonight according to NFL Network's Ian Rappoport and Tom Pelissero. The deal is for four years and worth up to $113 Million, including $77 Million guaranteed.
Darrisaw was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Vikings exercised his fifth year option on his contract this offseason, but have now extended him.
More on Darrisaw via vikings.com
Finished VT career with 35 starts in 35 games played.
• Named 1st-Team All-ACC in 2020.
• Started all 10 games he played in 2020 at LT, completing 3-season streak where he started every game he played.
• Hokies went 5-6 in 2020, winning annual rivalry game over Virginia to cap the season.
• Helped VT to an 8-5 mark and a berth in the Belk Bowl against Kentucky in 2019.
• Started all 13 games on the season at LT in 2019.
• Earned 3 berths on the PFF College ACC Team of the Week during the 2019 season- vs. North Carolina, vs. Wake Forest and at Georgia Tech.
• As a true freshman in 2018, started all 12 games he played, including starting in his opening college game, a win over #19 Florida State in the season opener. By starting the season opener, he was 1 of 9 true freshmen in BCS football to start on the offensive line in the season opener in 2018.
• Helped Hokies to an OT win over Virginia in 2018.
• Helped VT to a berth in the Military Bowl vs. Cincinnati to cap the 2018 season.
Was part of 6-member ACC 1st-round draft pick group in 2021, tied with the Big Ten for 2nd-most 1st-round selections behind the SEC.
• Is the 2nd offensive lineman drafted in the 1st round by the Vikings in the past 3 seasons, joining Garrett Bradbury in 2019 and gives the Vikings the 4th OL drafted in the Rounds 1 & 2 in the past 4 drafts - Brian O'Neill (2nd, 2018), Bradbury (1st, 2019), Ezra Cleveland (2nd, 2020), Darrisaw (1st, 2021).
• Is the 2nd OT from Virginia Tech drafted in the 1st round, joining Duane Brown in 2008, the 26th pick by Houston.
• The Vikings entered the 2021 Draft with the #14 pick in the 1st Round but traded with the NY Jets to acquire pick #23 to select Darrisaw.
• Darrisaw was the 4th OT drafted in 2021, following Oregon's Penei Sewell (#7, Detroit), Northwestern's Rashawn Slater (#13, LA Chargers) and Alabama's Alex Leatherwood (#17, Las Vegas).
• Virginia Tech had consecutive selections in the 2021 1st Round, CB Caleb Farley went to Tennessee with pick #22 and Darrisaw went 23rd.