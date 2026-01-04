Former Virginia Tech Safety Christian Ellis Commits to Virginia

Former Virginia Tech safety Christian Ellis, who entered the transfer portal following the Georgia Tech contest, has committed to the in-state foe, Virginia Cavaliers, as reported by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Virginia has landed a commitment from Virginia Tech defensive back transfer Christian Ellis, his agency @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



Had 99 tackles and an interception at New Mexico in 2024 before transferring to Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/GS4WXv3Ysx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2026

Ellis joined the Hokies for the 2025 campaign with a single year of eligibility remaining, after spending three seasons at the University of New Mexico. His presumed redshirt for this season carries over to his final year, 2026.

As a three-star prospect out of Florida, Ellis was ranked the 107th safety in the class of 2022, and he looked to add speed to the New Mexico defense. Ellis was a multisport athlete in high school, winning the state title in 4x100 track, while playing both sides of the ball in football.

After a standout junior season with the Lobos that saw Ellis tally 99 tackles (42 solo), along with four pass deflections and an interception, he earned All-Mountain West honorable mention honors and a PFF grade of 70.6 (76.1 grade in coverage snaps).

Ellis joined Tech alongside two other prominent transfers for secondary depth, Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston) and Tyson Flowers (Rice).

The three safeties looked to join a revamped secondary for the Hokies in 2025 alongside the sole returning safety from the 2024 campaign, sophomore Quentin Reddish.

After missing the season opener in Atlanta against South Carolina, Ellis appeared in three contests for Tech over the next four weeks of action, as he missed the Week 4 matchup against Wofford as well.

Ellis' last and best game in his short Hokie tenure was in the opening conference contest against NC State, a game where the Hokies cemented a game-winning defensive stand en route to their 23-21 victory.

In the victory, Ellis picked up two solo tackles with three pass break-ups, including the game-winning deflection over Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly.

Two weeks after the NC State contest, Ellis entered the portal and was named a three-star transfer prospect in the portal who 247Sports ranked as the 31st safety in the portal.

Other prominent losses in the portal to the Hokies' secondary include Dante Lovett, Joseph Reddish, and Caleb Brown, while Reddish was the only true safety in this bunch.

Ellis will join Virginia after its second-ever ACC championship game birth after posting an 11-3 (7-1 ACC) record.

In his final year of eligibility, Ellis will be under the guidance of Cavaliers defensive coordinator/defensive back coach John Rudzinski, for his fourth season with the staff.

