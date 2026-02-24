2028 QB Neimann Lawrence Includes Virginia Tech In Final 10 Schools

Virginia Tech football found itself in the top 10 for a highly-rated 2028 quarterback today. 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal-caller Neimann Lawrence placed the Hokies in his final 10; Virginia Tech was one of two ACC schools to crack the high school sophomore's final 10.

Here's the full 10 Lawrence, who hails from American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.) had on his list, listed in alphabetical order:

Kentucky

Miami

Michigan

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

Texas

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

On 247Sports, Lawrence is listed as a four-star prospect with an overall rating of 90. Lawrence is ranked as the No. 38 player in 247Sports' Class of 2028, as well as the No. 4 signal-caller in the class and the No. 10 prospect from Florida.

The 247Sports Composite is more favorable to Lawrence, listing the current high school sophomore as a five-star prospect with a composite rating of 0.9864. On the composite, Lawrence clocks in the No. 27 player in the nation, the No. 3 quarterback in the class and the No. 8 recruit in the state of Florida.

At the time of writing, Lawrence holds 28 offers, per 247Sports. Here's what 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins had to say on Lawrence in his scouting report, which was released on June 27, 2025:

" Advanced passer with impressive field command. Moves at times like a short stop while avoiding sacks. Clean from a mechanical standpoint and has rare juice in the arm. Accurate on the run and will throw around obstacles. Torched a lower level of competition, but has impressed in best-on-best settings. On pace to be a chief distributor on Saturdays."

Virginia Tech football currently has five quarterbacks on its roster, with four never having taken snaps at the college level. Kelden Ryan and AJ Brand are holdovers from the 2025 Virginia Tech unit, while the Hokies welcomed in Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State), Bryce Baker (North Carolina) and high school recruit Troy Huhn (Mission Hills HS; San Marcos, California).

Under the assumption that Huhn would redshirt, Ryan, Brand, Grunkemeyer and Baker would be redshirt juniors once Lawrence enters college, while Huhn would be a redshirt sophomore.

Virginia Tech is unlikely to procure the services of Lawrence. The Hokies had two quarterbacks committed to the program at different points: Cole Bergeron (initially; now Georgia Tech commit) and Troy Huhn (enrolled at Virginia Tech).

Bergeron ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the Class of 2026, while Huhn clocked in as the No. 28 quarterback in the class. For comparison, Lawrence is ranked at No. 4.