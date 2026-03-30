Four Early Observations From Virginia Tech's Spring Practice

Virginia Tech's spring game is a little more than a couple of weeks away and there is a lot of anticipation building up for the Hokies first spring game under James Franklin.

Franklin was one of the most celebrated hires of the offseason, and he brought in a top 25 recruiting class from the high school ranks as well as a top transfer portal class, which was littered with former blue-chip Penn State players that Franklin coached in Happy Valley.

With spring practice just a few weeks old, what are some of the early observations?

1. Position change

The Hokies brought in two quarterbacks via the transfer portal this offseason, and that added to the young group of players they already had. However, the quarterback room has shrunk, as Franklin revealed last week that A.J. Brand is moving from quarterback to wide receiver:

"Yeah, so AJ is going to move to wideout. That was the position he wanted to move to. The reality is a couple things. He's too good of an athlete, and he's too good of a guy. Everybody on the team loves him. He's got an infectious personality. Right now, where he was at on the depth chart, we had a conversation with him and his father that it was my opinion and our opinion, that this was in his best interest and the team's best interest."

Could Brand crack the rotation this season? It is something to monitor.

2. Legit quarterback competition?

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) celebrates after a touchdown pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While skepticism is warranted over how much of a competition this is, that continues to be the messaging coming from Franklin. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer has been the odds-on favorite due to how well he played in place of Drew Allar last season, but UNC transfer Bryce Baker has seemed to impress early on, and it is clear that both players are going to have to earn it, and Franklin hopes to have a clearer picture by the end of spring.

"We've got to come out of this spring feeling really good about our No. 1 and our No. 2. And we got to feel really good about the possibility of a three in the future. here. When I say our No. 1 and No. 2, we got to feel at the end of spring, we got two guys to go into training camp that legitimately can compete for the starting job and that we can win games with. Then, whoever the third is coming along."

It will still be a surprise if anyone other than Grunkemeyer wins the job, but keep an eye on this.

3. Not so crowded receiver room?

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches the football for a first down against Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (2) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

While Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown are viewed as the top two receivers for the Hokies coming into the season, there are a lot of other names in the mix for the WR3 spot (hence Brand's position change) and for spots further down the roster, but Franklin cautioned the media that just because there is a lot of competition, does not necessarily mean that there is a crowded room:

"Well, first of all, I'm going to be honest, I don't see it like you guys. And, to be honest, I hate when you say a crowded room, because I don't see it that way. To me, a crowded room is, we got three or four guys or two or three guys that were First team All-ACC. There's a ton of opportunities for guys to get on the field. Crowded to me means there's not opportunity for guys to make a name for himself. To me, we don't have that. We got [Ayden Greene], who's been an established guy here for a while. Then, we got a bunch of guys battling AG and others, but I just don't see it as crowded."

The passing attack should be much improved from a year ago, but how deep this receiver room is will a question mark heading into the fall.

4. Unexpected position standing out to Franklin

The Hokies have some potential all ACC players on their roster and you can find them at a number of different positions. What has been the standout position so far to Franklin? None other than kicker, where Virginia Tech sports Senior John Love, one of the best kickers in the country:

"We went out the first day, and we had three kickers all make big-time kicks. That was impressive, right? That's points, obviously, that's points. So, that's probably something, the depth and the talent.That may be crowded a little bit."