Who Could Be Virginia Tech's Most Slept-On Transfer?

For every offseason and every team, there is a cluster of players that travel under the radar. They are not necessarily ignored, but they do not take to the limelight.

It goes without saying that there are a lot of players on Virginia Tech's 2026 roster that can fit that criteria. The Hokies, who finished 3-9 last season and are now under new head coach James Franklin, have retooled.

Several transfers have already made their names known. Penn State transfer tight end Luke Reynolds hauled in a game-high 69 receiving yards on five catches. Duke transfer receiver Que'Sean Brown totaled 22 yards at the spring game, while transfer quarterbacks Ethan Grunkemeyer and Bryce Baker totaled 136 and 140 passing yards, respectively.

It is for that reason that I believe that Penn State transfer receiver Tyseer Denmark might be the most slept-on addition on Virginia Tech’s roster.

A lot of the offseason attention has understandably centered around the quarterbacks and the high-profile transfer additions. Virginia Tech needed a reset offensively after its 3-9 season under quarterback Kyron Drones, and naturally, the biggest names draw the most discussion.

However, Denmark quietly put together one of the most impressive performances of the spring game and looked like one of the more polished receivers on the field. The receivers accounted for 157 receiving yards, behind the 205 yards that Virginia Tech's tight ends put up.

What makes him intriguing is that he does not necessarily need to be the No. 1 option to make a major impact. Virginia Tech’s offense simply needs reliable playmakers that can keep drives alive and help stabilize a passing attack that struggled for consistency in 2025. Denmark fits that mold. He has Power Four experience, has experience working under current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin and appears to have adapted quickly to the Hokies’ offense.

There is also a realistic path for him to become one of the more targeted receivers on the roster. Outside of returning No. 1 Ayden Greene and Brown, Virginia Tech’s receiver room still has plenty of uncertainty. That creates an opportunity for Denmark to emerge as one of the offense’s most dependable weapons by the time Week 1 arrives. I think Denmark will, at minimum, factor into the two-deep and could challenge returnee Takye Heath for starting reps.

Spring performances should always be taken with caution, but I think Denmark stood out for the right reasons. In an offseason filled with bigger headlines, he may quietly become one of the Hokies’ most important additions.