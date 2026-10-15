FPI Predicts Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech ACC Showdown, Updates Hokies' Win Total

BLACKSBURG — After opening the 2026 campaign with four consecutive victories, Virginia Tech football has encountered its first significant adversity of the James Franklin era.

The Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) suffered their second consecutive defeat Saturday, falling 25-20 to Cal after surrendering the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. It followed a 35-33 loss to Pitt eight days earlier, leaving Virginia Tech searching for its first victory since Sept. 26.

Despite the two-game skid, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) remains relatively optimistic about Virginia Tech's chances in several of its remaining contests.

Here's a game-by-game look at Virginia Tech's remaining schedule, including how each opponent fared in its most recent contest.

Game 7: vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 17) - 73.7% win probability

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) enters Saturday's 3:30 p.m. matchup fresh off a 28-25 victory over Duke, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Running back Trelain Maddox rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 54 seconds remaining. The Yellow Jackets secured their first ACC victory of the season after previously falling 34-27 to Stanford.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three of their five games, while Virginia Tech has yet to lose consecutive home contests this season.

FPI record: 5-2 (2-2 ACC)

Game 8: at Clemson (Oct. 24) - 43.4% win probability

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) last played Oct. 3, suffering a 41-13 defeat against then-No. 4 Miami.

Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds completed 29 of 44 passes for 295 yards, while Bryant Wesco Jr. recorded nine receptions for 152 yards. Despite Clemson's passing production, the Tigers were outscored by 28 points at home.

Clemson faces Charleston Southern this Saturday before hosting Virginia Tech the following weekend.

FPI record: 5-3 (2-3 ACC)

Game 9: at No. 24 SMU (Nov. 6) - 39.3% win probability

SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) was idle last weekend following a 25-16 victory over Boston College on Oct. 3.

The Mustangs' offense is led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who ranks among the nation's leading passers with 1,588 yards (No. 11 in FBS) and 14 touchdowns (No. 12).

The Hokies' 39.3% win probability is their second-lowest against any opponent. Virginia Tech will also have a bye week before traveling to Dallas for the Friday night contest.

FPI record: 5-4 (2-4 ACC)

Game 10: vs. Stanford (Nov. 14) - 93.5% win probability

Stanford (2-4, 1-2 ACC) enters the middle of October following consecutive blowout losses, most recently suffering a 58-7 defeat against No. 3 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish accumulated their largest scoring output of the season, highlighted by freshman Jonaz Walton's 97-yard touchdown run. It followed Stanford's 57-3 defeat against Wake Forest on Oct. 3.

Across those two contests, Stanford's been outscored 115-10. The Hokies defeated the Cardinal 31-7 in their last meeting in 2024.

FPI record: 6-4 (3-4 ACC)

Game 11: at No. 3 Miami (Nov. 21) - 5.1% win probability

Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is Virginia Tech's most difficult remaining opponent by a considerable margin.

The Hurricanes last played Oct. 3, defeating Clemson 41-13 on the road to remain undefeated. Miami opened the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown reception by Cooper Barkate and never relinquished control of the contest.

Through five games, Miami has outscored its opponents 248-49, averaging 49.6 points while allowing just 9.8 per game.

FPI record: 6-5 (3-5 ACC)

Game 12: vs. Virginia (Nov. 28) - 57.6% win probability

Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) enters the second half of its season following a 28-25 comeback victory over Syracuse. The Cavaliers trailed 17-7 at halftime before scoring 21 consecutive points. Running back Jekail Middlebrook rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while quarterback Beau Pribula completed 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse nevertheless outgained Virginia 430-288, including 267-119 through the air. As for Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers defeated the Hokies 27-7 in Charlottesville last season, snapping Virginia Tech's four-game winning streak in the rivalry.

FPI record: 7-5 (4-5 ACC)