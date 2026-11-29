BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech suffered a 37-13 loss to in-state rival Virginia Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium, surrendering 28 second-half points after entering intermission trailing by just two.

The Hokies (6-6, 3-6 ACC), who sat at 6-2 entering November, will now have to wait until their bowl game for an opportunity to secure a winning record in Franklin's inaugural campaign at the helm.

"There is a ton of frustration out there," said Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. "I get it. We were not able to control the line of scrimmage tonight on either side of the ball. Offensively, we were not able to run the ball, so we put ourselves in obvious passing situations. Defensively, they were able to run the ball nad stay on schedule."

Following Saturday's contest, Franklin spoke to the media — here are the most noteworthy quotes and observations from his postgame press conference.

What did Franklin attribute Saturday's loss to?

Franklin pointed to Virginia Tech's inability to control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball as the primary reason for Saturday's result. The Cavaliers (7-5, 5-4 ACC) outgained the Hokies 234-40 on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry to Virginia Tech's 1.4. Four Virginia players accumulated more rushing yards individually than the Hokies' leading rusher, Jeffrey Overton Jr. (28).

"We were not able to control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball, which allowed them to take control and stay in control of the game," Franklin said.

What did Franklin make of Virginia Tech's four-game skid?

Following its 20-16 victory over Clemson on Oct. 24, Virginia Tech needed just one victory over its final four regular-season contests to secure a winning record.

Instead, the Hokies suffered four consecutive losses, three of which came by margins of at least 18 points.

"That to me is the story, is our consistency," Franklin said. "We have not been consistent enough all year long."

How did Franklin assess Virginia Tech's defensive performance?

Despite surrendering points on three of Virginia's first five possessions, the Hokies' defense held the Cavaliers out of the end zone throughout the first three quarters. Virginia kicker Will Bettridge converted three field goals from distances of 26, 28 and 26 yards, respectively, helping Virginia establish a 9-0 advantage before Virginia Tech scored its first touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in the first half.

However, Franklin noted that Virginia Tech's inability to sustain offensive possessions compounded the issues facing its defense.

"As the game went on, I think we definitely got worn down," Franklin said.

Virginia possessed the football for 11:43 of the opening quarter and 19:13 of the first half. The Cavaliers eventually broke through offensively in the fourth quarter, with running back Solomon Beebe recording a pair of rushing touchdowns. Beebe finished with a game-high 87 rushing yards on 10 carries.

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What has contributed to Virginia Tech's offensive regression?

Virginia Tech converted just three of its 17 third-down opportunities Saturday, eight of which required the Hokies to gain at least eight yards. Franklin emphasized that Virginia Tech's inability to establish its rushing attack has made its offense increasingly predictable, placing additional pressure on its pass protection.

"If you're not able to run the ball, you become one-dimensional, and you're not as efficient," Franklin said. "You're going to be in too many predictable situations."

Virginia Tech surrendered three sacks for a combined loss of 23 yards Saturday, while the Cavaliers recorded eight tackles for loss. The Hokies finished with just one rushing play of at least 10 yards — a 15-yard carry from wide receiver Que'Sean Brown.

What did Franklin make of Ethan Grunkemeyer's performance?

Grunkemeyer completed 24 of his 43 passing attempts for 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Saturday. The quarterback also fumbled twice, losing one. Franklin cautioned against attributing each of Virginia Tech's turnovers to Grunkemeyer, specifically pointing to the pressure he received from his blind side on the fumble that Virginia defensive lineman Fisher Camac returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

"Not all of the turnovers are on the quarterback," Franklin said.

While Franklin acknowledged that there are throws and decisions Grunkemeyer would like to have back, he expressed optimism regarding the quarterback's development when evaluating his season in its entirety.

Could Virginia Tech make changes to its coaching staff this offseason?

When asked about potential changes between Saturday's loss and Virginia Tech's bowl game, Franklin acknowledged that the program will have several difficult decisions to make over the coming weeks. Asked specifically whether those decisions could extend to his coaching staff, Franklin indicated that he would evaluate all facets of the program.

"Everything is looked at every offseason," Franklin said. "At the end of the season, you got to look at everything. You got to be very honest with yourself. You got to be very honest with the program."

However, Franklin emphasized that he would not make any immediate decisions in the aftermath of Saturday's loss, instead allowing himself and his staff time to evaluate the season.

Why does Franklin remain confident in Virginia Tech's trajectory?

Franklin opened his press conference by referencing his previous stops at Vanderbilt and Penn State, both of which finished their respective regular seasons at 6-6 in his first year at the helm. The Commodores went 9-4 in 2012 and 2013, while Penn State tallied another 7-6 season in 2015 before going 11-3 and 11-2 in the next two seasons.

Franklin acknowledged the frustration surrounding Virginia Tech's finish but maintained that his previous experiences have reinforced his confidence in his approach to building a program.

"We've been in this situation before," Franklin said. "We got a track record of doing it, and we will do it again. "We got a model that works. ... I'm convicted in the model, and it's time to get to work to get the program in a position where everybody's proud."