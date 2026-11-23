BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football will look to close its regular season on a high note against in-state rival Virginia in the annual Commonwealth Clash after a three-game skid.

Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-4 ACC) most recently suffered a 28-20 loss to Miami that featured a 17-play, 90-yard fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive for the Hurricanes.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Hokies head coach James Franklin spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Virginia — here are the most noteworthy quotes and observations from Monday's press conference.

How is Franklin preparing for his first Commonwealth Clash?

Although Saturday will mark Franklin's first Commonwealth Clash as Virginia Tech's head coach, he emphasized that the program has enough connections to its past to help him understand the significance of the rivalry.

Franklin pointed to Bud Foster and Jarrett Ferguson as valuable resources for understanding the history surrounding the matchup.

"I think what's helpful is there's enough lettermen on the staff," Franklin said. "There's enough people that obviously been associated with this program for a long time."

However, Franklin acknowledged that the transfer portal has complicated the process of introducing players to traditional rivalries, particularly with freshmen and transfers who haven't previously experienced the matchup.

"We will take some time during the week to make sure everybody's kind of aware of it and understand," Franklin said.

How has the transfer portal changed the importance of rivalries?

Franklin acknowledged that the transfer portal has fundamentally changed college football. But he believes traditional rivalries remain just as important to the communities surrounding each program.

"But at the end of the day, you know this is a game for our fans, right, and for our alumni, and for our lettermen," Franklin said. "And most fans aren't in the transfer portal."

Franklin emphasized that coaches must take responsibility for teaching players about their program's traditions, particularly when roster turnover makes it more difficult for those lessons to develop naturally.

"I think it's important that we take the time, no different than us taking the time to make sure that our players understand the traditions and history at Virginia Tech," Franklin said.

What impressed Franklin about Josh Clarke's performance against Miami?

After returning to action against Miami, Virginia Tech cornerback Josh Clarke delivered two interceptions, providing one of the Hokies' most encouraging individual performances.

Franklin praised Clarke's ability to capitalize on opportunities, particularly on his second interception, when he remained stride for stride with the receiver before wrestling the football away.

"Sometimes the ball is just gonna, you know, be there for you, but you got to finish it," Franklin said. "You got to make the play."

Franklin also revealed that Virginia Tech has adjusted its approach to defensive back meetings over the past two weeks, bringing the safeties, nickels and corners together under Midget's direction.

"I think that's been helpful," Franklin said. "Some of the gray area with some of the things we've been able to get ironed out and make sure everybody's exactly on the same page, so they can play fast and aggressive."

What does Virginia Tech need to do to become more consistent?

Despite showing improvement against Miami, Franklin identified consistency as the biggest obstacle preventing Virginia Tech from reaching its potential.

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Franklin explained that the Hokies have demonstrated their ability to compete against quality opponents but haven't sustained that level of execution throughout games or from week to week.

"We have not gotten to that point yet as a program," Franklin said. "We've shown signs and at times of doing some really good things to get people excited, but then there's also been times where we have not done that."

What makes Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula a difficult matchup?

Franklin expressed considerable respect for Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula, whom he previously coached at Penn State, praising his leadership, physicality and ability to contribute as both a passer and runner.

Franklin explained that Pribula played an important role in establishing the culture of his previous program and remains a player he holds in high regard.

"He's a problem. He's a big kid. He's bigger than you think," Franklin said. "He is a powerful runner. He's an accurate passer. He processes well at the quarterback position."

Franklin also noted that Virginia's offensive versatility will require the Hokies to account for Pribula in multiple situations, particularly when he uses his legs to extend plays.

How does Virginia utilize running back Jekail Middlebrook?

Virginia's running back Jekail Middlebrook presents another challenge for the Hokies, particularly because of his ability to contribute in both the rushing and passing attacks.

Franklin explained that Virginia does an effective job of involving its backs through checkdowns and designed screens.

"I think they do a really good job of mixing those things in," Franklin said. "I think they also do a nice job in the screen package as well to get him involved."

What has changed with Virginia Tech's defensive approach?

Franklin revealed that Virginia Tech has simplified its defensive packages in recent weeks, allowing players to react more confidently rather than processing numerous adjustments before each snap.

"One of the things that we've done over the last couple weeks is narrow the packages down so that our guys can have the confidence and know what the answers are," Franklin said.

Franklin believes the performance against Miami demonstrated Virginia Tech's ability to compete with some of the nation's best teams, but he cautioned that improvement must translate into sustained execution.

"There's no secret sauce, right? There's no magic wand," Franklin said. "We got to give our very very best every single play, physically, mentally, and emotionally."

What has impressed Franklin about freshman running back Messiah Mickens?

After scoring his first career touchdown against Miami, freshman running back Messiah Mickens received praise from Franklin for his development and ability to capitalize on increased playing time.

Franklin explained that Mickens has made significant progress physically after dealing with injuries during high school, while also improving his understanding of Virginia Tech's offensive system.

"He's shown flashes of that the last couple weeks," Franklin said. "When you get an opportunity, you take advantage of it."

However, Franklin acknowledged that Mickens still needs to improve his pass protection, an area he identified as a common developmental challenge for freshman running backs.

"Playing running back is a lot more than than just carrying the ball," Franklin said.