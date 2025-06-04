Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Is Isaiah Cash The Next Household Name At Defensive Back for the Hokies?
Sam Houston State has recently been a name oddly familiar to a core of Virginia Tech fans. After former head coach Justin Fuente departed from the Hokies, former offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen joined the Sam Houston State staff as offensive coordinator, which opened up an eye for Hokie fans to monitor Cornelsen's journey.
Yet, now there is something a lot more relevant to Tech fans, former Bearkat Isaiah Cash has joined head coach Brent Pry.
The safety will be starring in a versatile role under new defensive leader Sam Siefkes. The former Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach has excelled in his work thus far in the NFL, and Pry is hoping for Siefkes to use complex schemes to bring the Hokies back to the stubbornness seen under former coordinator Bud Foster, and Cash will be a prevalent piece in that.
Cash spent last season at Sam Houston State, where he tallied 67 tackles along with two interceptions and 10 breakups. Cash totaled a 77.4 season grade as rated by PFF.
Cash previously spoke with recruiting database On3, where he discussed what helped bring Cash to Virginia Tech.
"Having a position coach at VT who’s been in the NFL and knows what it takes to get there was a huge factor for me...In my opinion, their schedule is competitive especially starting out with two SEC schools. Their tradition and fanbase create an environment where I know I’d be challenged and could grow."
Cash joins a corps along with former Clemson Tiger Sherrod Covil Jr., along with New Mexico transfer Christian Ellis and Rice transfer Tyson Flowers. Adding experienced names to the corps that Siefkes has enlisted.
Before spring practice, Siefkes discussed what he was looking for when it comes to versatility in his new defense and his answer would make you think that Cash is going to be a huge part of it:
"Yeah, you know, part of what I told them today was, you know, one of our philosophies is adaptability and being able to mold what they're going to add to, you know who we're about to play and how we're about to play him and so I think the biggest thing for me is figuring out over these next you know 15 practices is you know what can we do really well and what do we need to improve at and where does you know our multiplicity lie in the blend of who we're going to be from you know my past 15 years of being with different defenses.
Yeah, you know, I've never been very black and white on, you have to do this, you have to be in this alignment, you have to be, you know, with your hand down or this foot forward or, yeah, I've never been big on that. And my biggest thing is, you know, on a white board, things are black and white. You know? I mean, they are. The board is white and the marker's black, you know, but the world we live in is gray. And I think that's how I've always coached inside linebackers is things are never going to be black and white. And the best linebackers that I've ever been around understand that things change in an instance. And So if you're not prepared for that at any position, DV, linebacker, defensive line, it's going to be a hard time for you to be able to play because, you know, things happen. You know, guys get cut out of gaps, linebackers misfit something, safety doesn't do the right technique, like that stuff happens in the game of football. How can we react and be able to play to that and help ourselves? And so I guess digressing from the point like I'm not going to tell them that they can or can't do something until they show me they can't do it. It's probably the main thing."
Cash spent four seasons at Houston Christian, where he starred in 30 games. Cash brought 217 total tackles as he ranks as the sole graduate student in the safety ranks at Tech and is one of six players who are graduate students.