Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Pitt Transfer Jordan Bass Hopes To Bolster The Linebacker Group
Under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, his versatility in his number of years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, and around the FCS with Wofford and Division III Wisconsin-Platteville, he has learned a lot from experienced coaches and will look to implement his schmeme this fall:
"It's multiple fronts, so 4-3 5-2 6-1, [it's] challenging stuff, whether it's pre-snap or post-snap. The ability to play with three safeties on the field or some teams doing that." Said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. "That's been attractive to me for a couple of years now. And they do a really nice job with it."
Today's topic of our "Fresh Faces" series is former Pittsburgh Panther linebacker Jordan Bass.
Bass finished his Panthers career with 25 total tackles, 1 sack, and one pass deflection. Bass was considered the No. 4 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as the site rated Bass as a four-star recruit. Bass received offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech out of high school, but opted to play for the Panthers.
Bass was receiving looks from schools like USC and NC State, but Brent Pry kept his recruiting high going as he brought home the former Virginia native. Bass is similar to plenty of former Virginia Tech linebackers (Keli Lawson is the first that comes to mind), with the fact that his potential is off of the charts.
Bass was playing behind plenty of good linebackers at Pitt, and he could likely slot in to the STAR position, or play any linebacker position due to his versatility. Bass suffered a season-ending injury last year at Pitt, derailing the end of his 2024 season. He had surgery after suffering an apparent shoulder injury.
Bass is currently rated as an .8500 transfer rating from 247Sports and is one of three linebackers transferring to Southwest Virginia.
As it stands the Hokies have reeled in the likes of 30 transfers which poses the 43rd-best transfer class in the nation with the highest transfer being West Virginia offensive lineman Tomas Rimac who came to Tech with offensive line coach Matt Moore.
The Hokies are going to be tasked with replacing the likes of Jayden McDonald, Sam Brumfield, and Keli Lawson. Brumfield totaled 12 games played in his sole season at Virginia Tech. Brumfield tallied 60 tackles and a fumble recovery in his lone season as a Hokie.
Last year, Lawson played 11 games where he posted 40 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Lawson was once a 2023 All-ACC Honorable Mention, but has since moved to UCF.