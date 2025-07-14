Real Madrid Confirm Alvaro Carreras Transfer, Contract Length Revealed
Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras, marking their fourth signing of the summer.
Carreras, who is a product of Los Blancos’ and Manchester United’s academies, signed a six-year deal with the Spanish giants through June 30, 2031. The move comes after weeks of negotiations between Real Madrid and Benfica.
According to The Athletic, the two clubs agreed to a deal worth €50 million ($58.42 million). Los Blancos triggered the left back’s release clause to bring Carreras to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2025–26 season.
Carreras impressed at Benfica over the last two years, making 68 appearances across all competitions and registering 10 goal contributions. The 22-year-old also helped the club lift the Portuguese League Cup back in May.
He featured for the Portuguese outfit at the FIFA Club World Cup as well, starting against both Boca Juniors and Auckland City in the group stage before Chelsea eliminated Benfica in the round of 16.
The transfer is Real Madrid’s third defensive signing of the summer as the club looks to rebuild after a disappointing 2024–25 campaign. Carreras now joins Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's new-look backline.
The club also signed 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono to bolster its attack on the right wing amid Rodrygo’s uncertain future.
The pressure will be on Carreras to impress Xabi Alonso and earn a spot in Los Blancos’ XI. With Ferland Mendy still recovering from injury and Fran García disappointing against top European opponents, the starting job is Carreras’s for the taking.