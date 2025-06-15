Fresh Faces at Virginia Tech: What Auburn Transfer Jaden Muskrat Can Do For The Hokies In 2025
On May 6, Virginia Tech football landed Auburn transfer offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3, 312-pound graduate student from Berryhill, Okla. appeared in all 13 games for Auburn last season, primarily in a backup role. Over the past two years, he’s logged 247 offensive snaps — most of them at left tackle — providing spot duty in both pass protection and the run game.
Muskrat offers positional flexibility to an offensive line room undergoing major changes. He’s capable of playing both tackle spots, as well as either of the guard slots, and has the physicality and experience to provide solid help in pass protection and run blocking.
Before coming to Auburn — and later, Blacksburg — Muskrat spent three years with the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, under the tutelage of then-offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. This coming fall, Muskrat and Montgomery will reunite in Blacksburg.
With all five starters from last year’s offensive line no longer on the roster, head coach Brent Pry, Montgomery and new offensive line coach Matt Moore are in need of veteran reinforcements. Muskrat’s experience in the SEC, one of the top conferences alongside the Big 10, and his familiarity with Montgomery make him a valuable piece as the Hokies look to rebuild their five-man front.
Though Muskrat's play has been unremarkable — as evidenced by his 62.2 PFF grade in 2023 — his calling card is his versatility, his ability to slot in where available. Should injuries arise, Muskrat is capable of stepping in and holding his own.
With Tomas Rimac the likely starter at right tackle, Muskrat could either shift into the starting left tackle role, or a guard slot if Johnny Garrett starts at LT or function in a two-deep look.
With roles still unsettled, Muskrat gives the Hokies a degree of reassurance — a seasoned safety net as they rework their offensive front.
Whether as a starter or key reserve, Muskrat’s experience and versatility give Virginia Tech critical flexibility up front, as the Hokies piece together a rebuilt O-line for 2025.