Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What North Dakota State Transfer Kody Huisman Adds To The Hokies
Today, we are moving on to some of the final revamps of the Virginia Tech defensive line. Previously, we have discussed the transfers, Arias Nash and Elhadji Fall. Up next is North Dakota State transfer Kody Huisman.
Before we overview Huisman, it is crucial to analyze why Tech needs to replenish the defensive line so much. We must discuss what they lost over the past few months.
It starts with edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland and tackle Aeneas Peebles. Both of which were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.
Those two were some of the many Hokies who left the program and aren't included in the 30 total players that left Southwest Virginia through the portal. The players weren't all that changed; the Hokies moved on from defensive coordinator Chris Marve and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.
With Marve's departure, in came former Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach Sam Siefkes. Siekes was brought in during the midst of a transition period that has seen 30 new players join the ranks through the portal, one of which being the former Bison, Huisman.
Huisman posted 37 tackles and 7.5 TFLs in 2024 along with an 80.7 PFF grade. Was considered one of the top DTs in the FCS
Huisman was an honorable mention in the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference, where he played all 16 games and tallied 37 tackles in just seven starts. Huisman was third on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss, including a season-high six tackles and a forced fumble, and 2.5 tackles for loss when the NDSU took down South Dakota State en route the an FCS National Championship. Huisman also tallied two blocked field goals in back-to-back weeks, once against South Dakota State and the next week against Murray State.
In 45 career games, Huisman recorded 73 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Although Huisman only has one more year of eligibility, he will likely be in immediate contention for the starting job alongside fellow defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr.