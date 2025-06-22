Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Offensive Lineman Lucas Austin Can Offer The Hokies In 2025
One massive thing has flipped since Virginia Tech endured a 6-7 stretch last season. Since Virginia Tech's 24-10 loss to Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the Hokies' offensive line has been restructured. Key players like Braelin Moore and Xavier Chaplin departed the Hokies to move to the SEC. Offensive line coach Ron Crook had left the Hokies even before that two-possession loss to the Golden Gophers.
However, since that desolate loss and Crook's departure beforehand, the tide has slowly shifted in favor of the Hokies, and that momentum started to swing with the Hokies' hiring of West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore.
Moore is someone who has vast experience throughout the college ranks. Once, playing against current offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery adds to that belief.
Moore comes from Morgantown, WV, where last year, the Mountaineers were 27th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (192.7) through the regular season. In 2023, WVU’s offensive line helped the Mountaineer offense lead power conference teams in rushing yards (2,976). In Big 12 games, WVU was the only school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards (2,211). The Mountaineers also led the league in rushing yards per game (245.7).”
It is not just Moore that the Hokies are ringing into their program. Moore has enlisted the help of a number of other compatriots to help the Hokies. Moore brought in the likes of four inside offensive linemen Jaden Muskrat, Tomas Rimac, Gavin Crawford, Kyle Altuner, and a sole offensive tackle in Lucas Austin.
Austin is the topic of today's "Fresh Faces" series.
Coming out of high school, Austin was a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 40 tackle in the 2024 class and the No. 12 ranked player in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports.
At Sterling High, Austin was a 2023 Illinois State Football Coaches Association 3A Honorable-Mention, Two-time All-Western Big-6 First-Team performer, and Two-time Sauk Valley First Team Offensive Lineman. While also being named the team's 2023 offensive most valuable player and a two-time most valuable offensive lineman.
Austin was redshirted last season and sits without a game of playtime. On one hand it could be vital that the Hokies have added depth that will learn under Moore like Austin. However, if the Hokies suffer an injury or two, Austin could be thrown into the deep end and forced to get minutes he may not be ready for quite yet. Yet I think seeing Moore being reeled into the Hokies and dragging that much talent with him is a good sign nonetheless.