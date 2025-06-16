Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Rice Transfer Tyson Flowers Can Offer Virginia Tech This Season
Over the past few pieces on our "Fresh Faces" series, we have covered the revamped safety corps that the Hokies have gone through since their disappointing 6-7 season last year, which hardly saw the Hokies reach expectations that were assigned preseason.
Thus far, we have covered New Mexico transfer Christian Ellis and Sam Houston State safety Isaiah Cash. Today's task is to cover another Virginia Tech transfer being former Rice safety Tyson Flowers.
Flowers earned a 76.8 grade from PFF in 544 snaps last year and was the third-highest graded defender on the Owls' defense.
Last season, Flowers tallied 38 tackles with 26 being solo, including three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two breakups, and a forced fumble. Flowers was named an All-AAC Honorable Mention by the College Football Network.
The season prior in 2023, Flowers marked his first two starts of his career and totaled 25 tackles, with eight against SMU when the Mustangs eventually beat Rice 36-31. In that same game, Flowers broke up three passes. During Flowers' second season getting minutes at Rice, Flowers played 317 snaps and was awarded an 83.1 coverage grade from PFF.
Out of high school, Flowers compiled 14 offers, including the likes of Illinois State, Indiana State, Buffalo, Ball State, Pennsylvania, Liberty, Campbell, Northern Arizona, Dartmouth, Rice, Abilene Christian, Harvard, Princeton, and Furman.
As a portal prospect Flowers was rated as the 345th-best prospect and the 18th-best safety.
Tyson Flowers' father, Jeromy, eclipsed over 40 games for the Arkansas Razorbacks, where Flowers snatched seven interceptions between 1996 and 99. Tyson's mother, Christy Smith, played basketball at Arkansas, where she was an All-American. As a Razorback, Smith was a four-time honorable mention All-American as a point guard. Smith was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times and earned first-team All-SEC as a senior after twice being named second-team All-SEC. In 1995, she earned SEC Freshman of the Year recognition.
