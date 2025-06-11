Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Why Incoming Defensive Tackle Elhadj Fall Offers A New Dynamic For The Hokies
Elhadj Fall is one of 30 transfers Virginia Tech Football is ringing in for the 2025/26 season. After a dismal 6-7, 2024/25 year that hardly saw the Hokies clinch a bowl game, as it took until the Commonwealth Clash for the Hokies to secure a place in the eventual 24-10 Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to Big 10 side Minnesota.
Since that 6-7 third year in 2025 for head coach Brent Pry the Hokies saw 30 exits out of the program through the portal and many more via the NFL Draft and graduation.
Some of the players the Hokies lost were stars the likes of Aeneas Peebles.
For Peebles, the ACC has long been where he has wreaked havoc. After starting out at Duke, where Peebles excelled for the Blue Devils, reeling in All-ACC Third Team honors and tallying 40 tackles, including a co-team high tackles for loss with 8.5. Peebles then spent his last year as a Hokie, where he once again tore it up.
In Peebles' sole season in Southwest Virginia, he finished the season with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Peebles also earned a 90.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. While also being named to the ACC All-First Team.
With Peebles departing to the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, a massive loss in talent caused a defensive front restructuring. The Hokies brought in four defensive tackles the likes of Kody Huisman, Arias Nash, Jahzari Priester, and today's overview of Fall.
Fall hails from the Sun Belt, where in two full years, he established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the conference. Fall recently was nominated to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention.
At Georgia Southern last season Fall played in all 13 games, where he totaled 20 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. Fall also had a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry, and a blocked PAT.