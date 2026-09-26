Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech Football vs. Boston College

Fresh off a 35-26 victory over Maryland, Virginia Tech football returns to the road today for its ACC opener against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Hokies (3-0) have opened the season with three consecutive victories for the first time in nine years, snapping a 15-game losing streak against Power Four nonconference opponents along the way. Now, James Franklin's squad will look to begin conference play on the right foot against an Eagles team that has already equaled its win total from last season. Boston College (2-1) opened its season with a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati before bouncing back with a 28-21 victory over Rutgers, then a 22-16 slog over a Maine team BC was considerable favorites over.

One of the main architects of Virginia Tech's improvement has been quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. The junior, a Penn State transfer who followed Franklin to Blacksburg, has been lights-out through three contests, throwing for 865 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 78.2% completion percentage ranks second in the ACC, trailing only Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah's 88.9% clip.

Tight end Luke Reynolds has been one of the main beneficiaries of Virginia Tech's potent passing attack. Through three games, Reynolds has caught 25 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns, all team highs. His 265 receiving yards are the most of any Power Four tight end and second among FBS tight ends, trailing only Memphis' Hunter Tipton (307 yards).

Virginia Tech may be without wide receiver Ayden Greene for today's clash, however. The senior was listed as doubtful on Friday's ACC availability report, while fellow wideouts Takye Heath, Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin and Luke Stuewe were also listed as doubtful.

Offensive lineman Justin Terry appeared on the report, too, after exiting late in the first quarter against Maryland with a leg injury. Terry was later seen on the sidelines with crutches, leaving Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland to fill in at left tackle. The Hokies will face a Boston College unit that has already equaled its two-win total from 2025 — though inconsistencies remain. The Eagles narrowly defeated Rutgers 28-21 before escaping with a 22-16 victory over heavily overmatched Maine.

That shakiness is perhaps best illustrated under center, where Division II transfer Mason McKenzie has completed 50 of his 85 passes for three touchdowns and five interceptions. His mobility, however, provides Boston College with a different dimension offensively, as he's accumulated 255 rushing yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

With former Eagles running back Turbo Richard departing for national champion Indiana, McKenzie has become the focal point of Boston College's rushing attack, though not the only one. Among the running backs, Evan Dickens has supplied the majority of the production. No other Boston College back has recorded more than seven carries this season, while Dickens has accumulated 205 yards and three touchdowns on 39 attempts. That follows a 229-carry, 1,339-yard, 16-touchdown campaign at Liberty last season.

Boston College's receiving corps hasn't been particularly prolific, either. Wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr. leads the group with seven receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Dawson Pough has added six catches for 117 yards and a score.

That sets up an intriguing matchup against a Virginia Tech defense that has been particularly effective against the run. The Hokies enter Saturday ranked eighth nationally in rushing defense, surrendering just 61 yards per game and 1.93 yards per carry. Their defensive front has also been among the nation's most disruptive, accumulating 14 sacks through three contests. Mylachi Williams, Cortez Harris, Aycen Stevens and Kaleb Spencer have each recorded at least three sacks.

That production should provide Virginia Tech with opportunities to make McKenzie uncomfortable, though the Hokies will need to remain disciplined in their rush lanes. McKenzie's ability to escape the pocket and extend plays could prove especially troublesome if Virginia Tech becomes too aggressive.

The secondary, meanwhile, has more to prove after Maryland quarterback Malik Washington threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday. Boston College hasn't demonstrated the same consistency through the air, but Virginia Tech will still need to avoid allowing explosive plays when McKenzie extends possessions.

On the other side of the football, Boston College has generated six interceptions through three games. Linebacker Anthony Palano leads the Eagles with 34 tackles and five tackles for loss, while he and defensive back KP Price have each recorded two interceptions.

That makes ball security particularly important for Grunkemeyer, who has yet to throw an interception through 101 attempts this season. Virginia Tech's contest against the Eagles is scheduled for a noon ET kickoff on ACC Network, though the weather could have a significant influence on how the game unfolds. Forecasts call for a nor'easter to affect the Massachusetts area, with rain and strong winds expected.

Those conditions could make it difficult for Virginia Tech to lean as heavily on its passing attack as it has through three games. Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins may consequently be tasked with shouldering more of the offensive workload, while McKenzie's mobility could become an even greater factor for Boston College.

The Hokies have demonstrated that they can win through the air. Saturday may require them to prove they can win another way.

Score Prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 14

I don't expect this to be the prettiest game Virginia Tech plays this season, particularly if the forecast holds. The weather could limit Grunkemeyer's opportunities to stretch the field and force the Hokies into a more methodical offensive approach than they've become accustomed to. Still, I think Virginia Tech's defensive front presents a difficult matchup for Boston College's offense. McKenzie will undoubtedly make some plays with his legs, but the Eagles' passing inconsistencies should give the Hokies opportunities to get off the field.

For me, the difference comes down to Virginia Tech's ability to adapt. Overton and Hawkins should have opportunities to establish the ground game, while Grunkemeyer has shown enough through three weeks to suggest he can make the necessary plays when called upon.