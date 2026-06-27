Full Ratings Unveiled for Virginia Tech for EA Sports' 'College Football 27'
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The full ratings are out for EA Sports' "College Football 27", which drops July 9. Ahead of the release, here's a look at how all of Virginia Tech's players listed in the game rank out.
- cornerback Jaquez White - 88 OVR
- defensive tackle Kemari Copeland - 87 OVR
- cornerback Cam Chadwick - 85 OVR
- cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray - 85 OVR
- running back Marcellous Hawkins - 85 OVR
- wide receiver Que'Sean Brown - 85 OVR
- tight end Benji Gosnell - 84 OVR
- tight end Luke Reynolds - 84 OVR
- wide receiver Ayden Greene - 83 OVR
- running back Bill Davis - 83 OVR
- kicker John Love - 83 OVR
- edge rusher Samuel Okunlola - 81 OVR
- defensive tackle Elhadj Fall - 80 OVR
- running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. - 80 OVR
- cornerback Thomas Williams - 80 OVR
- offensive lineman Brody Meadows - 78 OVR
- edge rusher Curtis Jones Jr. - 78 OVR
- quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer - 78 OVR
- linebacker Kaleb Spencer - 78 OVR
- left tackle Logan Howland - 78 OVR
- wide receiver Takye Heath - 78 OVR
- wide receiver Tyseer Denmark - 78 OVR
- wide receiver Aidan Lynch - 77 OVR
- cornerback Jahmari DeLoach - 7 OVR
- right guard Montavious Cunningham - 77 OVR
- edge rusher Mylachi Williams - 77 OVR
- safety Quentin Reddish - 77 OVR
- wide receiver Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - 77 OVR
- edge rusher Aycen Stevens - 76 OVR
- left guard Layth Ghannam - 76 OVR
- wide receiver Marlion Jackson - 75 OVR
- defensive tackle Christian Evans - 74 OVR
- tight end Harrison Saint Germain - 74 OVR
- edge rusher Javion Hilson - 74 OVR
- left tackle Johnny Garrett - 74 OVR
- safety Jordan Bass - 74 OVR
- cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. - 74 OVR
- center Kyle Altuner - 74 OVR
- edge rusher Cortez Harris - 73 OVR
- quarterback kelden Ryan - 73 OVR
- safety Tyson Flowers - 73 OVR
- center Benjamin Eziuka - 72 OVR
- quarterback Bryce Baker - 72 OVR
- defensive tackle Emmett Laws - 72 OVR
- edge rusher Eric Mensah - 72 OVR
- linebacker Gabe Williams - 72 OVR
- tight end Ja'Ricous Hairston - 72 OVR
- left tackle Justin Terry - 72 OVR
- linebacker Keon Wylie - 72 OVR
- right tackle Lucas Austin - 72 OVR
- linebacker Antwone Santiago - 71 OVR
- edge rusher Jason Abbey - 71 OVR
- safety Knahlij Harrell (listed as cornerback in CFB27) - 71 OVR
- defensive tackle Randy Adirika - 71 OVR
- safety Sheldon Robinson - 71 OVR
- edge rusher Gerard Johnson - 70 OVR
- cornerback Jordan "Jojo" Crim - 70 OVR
- left tackle Justin Bell - 70 OVR
- wide receiver Luke Stuewe (listed as safety on CFB27) - 70 OVR
- wide receiver Keylen "Brodie" Adams - 69 OVR
- wide receiver A.J. Brand - 68 OVR
- cornerback Joshua Clarke - 68 OVR
- punter Nathan Totten - 68 OVR
- quarterback Troy Huhn - 68 OVR
- edge ruser Deric Dandy - 67 OVR
- linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh - 66 OVR
- linebacker George Ballance - 66 OVR
- right guard Tommy Ricard - 66 OVR
- long snapper Deed Capper (listed as tight end on CFB27) - 64 OVR
- safety Brennan Johnson (listed as linebacker on CFB27) - 63 OVR
- long snapper Christian Epling (listed as tight end on CFB27) - 58 OVR
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05