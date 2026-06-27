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Full Ratings Unveiled for Virginia Tech for EA Sports' 'College Football 27'

Where did each of the Hokies clock in?
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

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Virginia Tech Hokies

The full ratings are out for EA Sports' "College Football 27", which drops July 9. Ahead of the release, here's a look at how all of Virginia Tech's players listed in the game rank out.

  1. cornerback Jaquez White - 88 OVR
  2. defensive tackle Kemari Copeland - 87 OVR
  3. cornerback Cam Chadwick - 85 OVR
  4. cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray - 85 OVR
  5. running back Marcellous Hawkins - 85 OVR
  6. wide receiver Que'Sean Brown - 85 OVR
  7. tight end Benji Gosnell - 84 OVR
  8. tight end Luke Reynolds - 84 OVR
  9. wide receiver Ayden Greene - 83 OVR
  10. running back Bill Davis - 83 OVR
  11. kicker John Love - 83 OVR
  12. edge rusher Samuel Okunlola - 81 OVR
  13. defensive tackle Elhadj Fall - 80 OVR
  14. running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. - 80 OVR
  15. cornerback Thomas Williams - 80 OVR
  16. offensive lineman Brody Meadows - 78 OVR
  17. edge rusher Curtis Jones Jr. - 78 OVR
  18. quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer - 78 OVR
  19. linebacker Kaleb Spencer - 78 OVR
  20. left tackle Logan Howland - 78 OVR
  21. wide receiver Takye Heath - 78 OVR
  22. wide receiver Tyseer Denmark - 78 OVR
  23. wide receiver Aidan Lynch - 77 OVR
  24. cornerback Jahmari DeLoach - 7 OVR
  25. right guard Montavious Cunningham - 77 OVR
  26. edge rusher Mylachi Williams - 77 OVR
  27. safety Quentin Reddish - 77 OVR
  28. wide receiver Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - 77 OVR
  29. edge rusher Aycen Stevens - 76 OVR
  30. left guard Layth Ghannam - 76 OVR
  31. wide receiver Marlion Jackson - 75 OVR
  32. defensive tackle Christian Evans - 74 OVR
  33. tight end Harrison Saint Germain - 74 OVR
  34. edge rusher Javion Hilson - 74 OVR
  35. left tackle Johnny Garrett - 74 OVR
  36. safety Jordan Bass - 74 OVR
  37. cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. - 74 OVR
  38. center Kyle Altuner - 74 OVR
  39. edge rusher Cortez Harris - 73 OVR
  40. quarterback kelden Ryan - 73 OVR
  41. safety Tyson Flowers - 73 OVR
  42. center Benjamin Eziuka - 72 OVR
  43. quarterback Bryce Baker - 72 OVR
  44. defensive tackle Emmett Laws - 72 OVR
  45. edge rusher Eric Mensah - 72 OVR
  46. linebacker Gabe Williams - 72 OVR
  47. tight end Ja'Ricous Hairston - 72 OVR
  48. left tackle Justin Terry - 72 OVR
  49. linebacker Keon Wylie - 72 OVR
  50. right tackle Lucas Austin - 72 OVR
  51. linebacker Antwone Santiago - 71 OVR
  52. edge rusher Jason Abbey - 71 OVR
  53. safety Knahlij Harrell (listed as cornerback in CFB27) - 71 OVR
  54. defensive tackle Randy Adirika - 71 OVR
  55. safety Sheldon Robinson - 71 OVR
  56. edge rusher Gerard Johnson - 70 OVR
  57. cornerback Jordan "Jojo" Crim - 70 OVR
  58. left tackle Justin Bell - 70 OVR
  59. wide receiver Luke Stuewe (listed as safety on CFB27) - 70 OVR
  60. wide receiver Keylen "Brodie" Adams - 69 OVR
  61. wide receiver A.J. Brand - 68 OVR
  62. cornerback Joshua Clarke - 68 OVR
  63. punter Nathan Totten - 68 OVR
  64. quarterback Troy Huhn - 68 OVR
  65. edge ruser Deric Dandy - 67 OVR
  66. linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh - 66 OVR
  67. linebacker George Ballance - 66 OVR
  68. right guard Tommy Ricard - 66 OVR
  69. long snapper Deed Capper (listed as tight end on CFB27) - 64 OVR
  70. safety Brennan Johnson (listed as linebacker on CFB27) - 63 OVR
  71. long snapper Christian Epling (listed as tight end on CFB27) - 58 OVR
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Published | Modified
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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