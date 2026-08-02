Full Virginia Tech Football Fall Camp Schedule: Dates and Everything Fans Need to Know

Virginia Tech football's 2026 fall camp starts this coming week, and ahead of that, I figured I'd give everyone a run down of which days the media is available to attend so you can tune in to our in-person coverage.

Per media advisory, the first day of fall camp that is open to watch practice is Thursday, Aug. 6. The release states that "select practice periods will be open for photo/video opportunities." Post-practice availability will be taken at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET by head coach James Franklin and select student-athletes.

Three days later, Virginia Tech will host its media day. James Franklin's presser will be available from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., with offensivve coordinator Ty Howle, defensive coordinator Brent Pry and special teams coordinator Doug Shearer available from 12:50 to 1:20 p.m. ET. A transcript from Franklin. Breakout sessions will be available from 1:35 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. ET with the offense and special teams first (1:35 to 2 p.m. ET) followed by the defense (2 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. ET). First-year players won't be made available.

Thursday, Aug. 13 is the next available practice, with post-practice media availability coming at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET and featuring an assistant coach as well as select student-athletes. On Sunday, Aug. 16, Virginia Tech will host its Football Fan Day event, where media members will be "invited to collect photos & videos of members of the Virginia Tech football program interacting with Hokie Nation from 4 - 5 p.m. [ET]." Two student-athletes will be available for interviews.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Virginia Tech's post-practice media availabiity will be at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring Franklin, an assistant coach and select student-athletes. The following day will be Picture Day, with no practice availability; photographers will have a chance to take photos from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, however. No interview availability will be provided with coaches, staff, or student-athletes, per the media advisory.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 is the last practice featuring media availability for fall camp; Franklin and select student-athletes will take questions at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. All transcripts for each day from Franklin that are available will be posted on the Virginia Tech On SI site within two hours.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, against VMI. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be available for viewing on the ACC Network and will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 1984 season.