The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for Virginia Tech Entering Fall Camp

There's no shortage of optimism surrounding Virginia Tech entering the 2026 season.

James Franklin has completely reshaped the roster through the transfer portal, landed one of the nation's better recruiting classes and brought renewed energy to a program coming off its worst season in more than three decades. On paper, the Hokies are considerably more talented than the team that limped to a 3-9 record in 2025. Talent alone, however, doesn't erase concerns.

If there's one area capable of holding Virginia Tech back this fall, it's the offensive line.

That's not to say the group lacks potential. Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland and Ohio State transfer Justin Terry add Power Four experience, Kyle Altuner returns after starting every game at center as a redshirt freshman and veterans like Johnny Garrett, Brody Meadows and Montavious Cunningham provide valuable experience.

But Virginia Tech averaged just 21.4 points per game, ranking 114th nationally, while producing 348.8 total yards per contest. The Hokies managed only 166.3 passing yards per game, one of the lowest marks among Power Four programs, and their offense frequently struggled to sustain drives against ACC competition.

Some of those struggles fell on the quarterback position, and Franklin is hoping Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer (1,339 yards, eight touchdowns, four picks in 2026) provides a significant upgrade in consistency over Kyron Drones. But even the most talented quarterback needs protection.

The Hokies return several linemen with starting experience, yet almost every projected starter enters camp with a question attached. Howland is coming off a season-ending injury at Oklahoma. Meadows missed the entire 2025 campaign. Garrett has experience but will need to improve in pass protection. Cunningham has only four career starts, while Altuner, despite an encouraging freshman campaign, is still entering just his second collegiate season.

Those aren't fatal flaws individually. Collectively, however, they create uncertainty.

Unlike skill positions, offensive line play depends on five players functioning as one unit. Communication, timing and trust are built over months of practice and live-game repetitions. Virginia Tech has the pieces to field an improved front, but several of those pieces haven't played meaningful football together.

Rather than relying solely on internal development, Franklin attacked the offensive line through both the transfer portal and recruiting. It's clear the coaching staff viewed the trenches as a priority, and that's reflected in the roster entering fall camp.

Still, improvement needs to happen quickly.

Virginia Tech's offense should be better at quarterback, deeper at wide receiver and arguably stronger at tight end than it was a year ago. The running back room also has multiple capable contributors. Those upgrades can only reach their full potential if the offensive line gives them the opportunity to do so.

If Virginia Tech can consistently protect Grunkemeyer, establish the run and avoid the drive-killing mistakes that plagued last season, the offense has enough talent to take a sizable leap forward. If the line struggles to gel, however, many of the improvements elsewhere on the roster could be minimized.