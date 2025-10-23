Game Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Cal

Most yards AFTER contact, per attempt, FBS RBs:



Terion Stewart, Virginia Tech: 6.71

King Miller, USC: 5.91

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 5.64

Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV: 5.49

Trequan Jones, ODU: 5.46

Zach Palmer-Smith, UL-Monroe: 5.38

Braylon McReynolds, UL-Monroe: 5.24

Caleb Hawkins,…