Game Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Cal
The Hokies have had an extra week of preparation for their first matchup against the Golden Bears since 2003. The last time these two teams faced off, Frank Beamer was in the early days of his coaching career in Blacksburg, and Aaron Rodgers was throwing the rock for Cal. Safe to say both programs have undergone a wealth of change since then. The two teams will meet for the first time since Cal joined the ACC. Expectations are all over the place in this primetime showdown. How will the Hokies perform under the Friday night lights?
Quarterback Duel: Senior vs True Freshman
This season hasn't been the kindest to Kyron Drones. He had a change of offensive coordinators this summer with the departure of Tyler Bowen. The following offensive coordinator — Philip Montgomery — replaced the head coach who brought him in, Brent Pry. Now under Montgomery, the Hokies have notched a pair of wins under their belt. The upset victory on the road against NC State showed the talent that still lies within the team's locker room. Following that up with two losses, however, has slowed down momentum.
Drones is still poised to finish his career in Blacksburg on a olid note. On the opposite side of the field, Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is looking to continue his strong start to his career. The experience is evident in Sagapolutele's play. Some games, he's flashing every tool in the bag that gave him his four-star rating. In other games, he looks too ambitious on plays where Cal would benefit from more conservative play; in the past four games, Sagapolutele has thrown six interceptions.
Both quarterbacks have tallied similar campaigns in 2025. Where Sagapolutele leads in passing, Drones makes up for it with his production on the ground. What's most questionable about this matchup is how both teams utilize their weapons. Virginia Tech possesses more talent on paper, but they haven't hit their stride. Sagapolutele has done a good job of spreading the ball to his targets, favoring wideouts Jacob De Jesus and Trond Grizzell the most. Even though the experience should give the Hokies the upper hand, the on-paper edge hasn't translated to success quite yet on the gridiron.
Production Over Potential
It's known the amount of big play guys the Hokies have on offense. Ayden Greene has an assortment of highlight catches. Terion Stewart has thrown together some angry runs Kyle Brandt would be proud of. The downside so far this season with these weapons is that it's never consistent.
Cal has two receivers who have tallied over 400 yards this season. It also possesses a workhorse back in Kendrick Raphael, just five yards away from 500 on the year. In total, they have 10 rushing touchdowns and 11 receiving touchdowns. The Hokies are deficient in regards to Cal in almost every category. They have fewer receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and rushing touchdowns. Though, they have more volume and production on the ground, no individual running back or receiver has eclipsed 400 yards on the year.
That trend is suppressed on defense, but the difference between the two isn't drastic. The Hokies have just six more tackles and four more sacks than the Golden Bears. An area where Sam Siefkes's unit has lacked is turnovers. This is where Cal possesses a noticeable edge over the Hokies and it could play a major factor in Friday night's outcome. Both quarterbacks have proven to be turnover-prone. The upside lies in favor of the Hokies, but Cal has proven to be more productive.
Score Prediction
The emphasis on this game is on offense. There's a chance the defense can shut down Sagapolutele, but that hasn't proven to be a failsafe for the Hokies. Drones and Co. have to step up.
This won't be a shootout, due to the fact Virginia Tech hasn't eclipsed 26 points in a game this year. The ground game will be emphasized for the Hokies yet again, but I wouldn't be surprised if Ayden or Donavan Greene breaks loose in the secondary. Sagapolutele has shown the ability to extend plays, but he may fall into a couple of bear traps set by Siefkes. Virginia Tech will have to generate pressure and have to maintain its pace of play through all four quarters. Allowing the Golden Bears to lead early could mean trouble. I think that Cal will cover the 4.5-point spread, but it won't be enough for them to win tomorrow.