Game Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs Florida State
Virginia Tech takes on a fair-weather Seminoles squad this Saturday, which may be the last hope for both teams' bowl season hopes. Looking at the spread, most would assume Florida State would be far ahead of the Hokies in every facet. They're projected to take this game by two scores across every sportsbook. These teams' matchups are closer than some may expect as of late.
The Hokies have looked better since letting go of Brent Pry, but it wasn't a 180 when Philip Montgomery took over coaching duties. He's led them to some closer contests recently. The Hokies hung in with the Cardinals all the way to the end and took home their first overtime victory since 2019, the week before against Cal. In the last month, Virginia Tech has had the same record as Florida State. Montgomery has notched more ACC wins this season than Mike Norvell, despite not taking over until week four. On paper, the Seminoles look stronger. Their 24-13 series record turns every tide in their favor.
ACC Football has made every expectation a shot in the dark. Momentum has been a major factor both teams this season. Here's how each of these inter-conference foes match up and who may come out on top.
Containing Mobile Quarterbacks
There is no singular threat each team needs to focus on. When the Hokies and Seminoles are playing at their best, it's because their quarterbacks are making plays both in and outside the pocket.
Tommy Castellanos has been a much better passer than Kyron Drones on fewer passing attempts. He's thrown for 2,128 yards to Drones's 1,592. Drones, however, have an advantage where it matters most, the scoring column. Both quarterbacks have thrown six interceptions. Drones have capitalized on more scoring opportunities, with 23 total touchdowns to Castellanos's 17.
Casellanos is a threat in the run game. He doesn't take over the rushing attack like Drones can. He has 499 rushing yards on the year and has rushed for over 80 yards in the last three contests. Marcellous Hawkins has had a stronger season than any Florida State back, but the Seminoles have had a stronger, more efficient ground game overall. They've gained 402 more yards on the ground and gotten into the endzone 17 more times. Both teams have depth on the ground and will emphasize it in their game plans. The air raid, on the other hand, gives the Seminoles a clear advantage.
Dialed in on Duce
Duce Robinson has quietly had one of the best receiving campaigns in the nation. He sits at 11th in the country and second in the ACC in receiving yardage. He's so important to Florida State's offense that the next closest receiver on the team is almost 300 yards behind.
The USC transfer had shown flashes as a big-play threat downfield. The Seminoles were expected to open up more opportunities for Robinson, but a breakout at this scale was unexpected. He's been able to stretch the field at an elite level. His towering frame makes jump balls an impossible feat for defensive backs to win. He's taken over the passing attack in many games. Over the last three weeks, he's averaged six receptions and 123 yards. He's averaging almost 19 yards per reception on the year.
The Seminoles are going to target Robinson at will. The game scripts they've been the most comfortable in have been ones where he's productive. There isn't a corner on the Hokies' depth chart that matches up to the size of Robinson. Half the secondary may be dialed on containing him down the sideline. That factor alone could open up more for the Seminoles in the intermediate part of the field and on the ground. He'll be a headache for Sam Siefkes to contain, but it's a necessary one if the Hokies want to stay competitive.
Final Prediction
The Hokies might be able to have another productive day on the ground. They could start hot on offense, get in the backfield more, or win the turnover battle. The lack of production through the air for Virginia Tech remains its Achilles heel.
It's one thing to go up against a balanced offense that can have a big day passing the ball. When faced with one of the best receivers in the country in Duce Robinson, that threat has to be countered with effective play from the pocket. That just hasn't been the case for Drones in 2025. When he's hot, though, the team is putting up points at a higher rate than Castellanos has been capable of. The Hokies should keep it close enough to be within grasp of a win, but the Seminoles will likely pull ahead when it matters most.