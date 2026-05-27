Game Times, TV Channels Released For Five of Virginia Tech Football's 2026 Games

Start times and TV channels have now been set for five games of the 2026 season for Virginia Tech football.

The Hokies, coming off a 3-9 season, will begin their first campaign under new head coach James Franklin on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET against VMI. The following week, Virginia Tech will host Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. ET.

Virginia Tech's first road game of the season comes in Week 3 against Maryland, a clash set for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest against VMI will be carried on the ACC Network, while the game against Old Dominion will be shown on The CW. Virginia Tech's road clash with Maryland will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1.

Virginia Tech's ACC home opener against Pitt will be broadcast on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN; the Hokies' other Friday contest — set for Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. ET against SMU — will also be broadcast on ESPN.

Virginia Tech's clash with VMI is the first since 1984. The Hokies are 49-25-5 all-time against the Keydets and have won the last three games (1982-1984).

The Hokies have a 4-3 all-time record against Old Dominion with a 3-1 record at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech lost 45-26 at home last season against the Monarchs to fall to 0-3, and then-head coach Brent Pry was fired the following morning.

Virginia Tech holds a 15-17 record against Maryland and is an even 5-5 against the Terrapins in the two teams' last 10 showdowns. Virginia Tech and Maryland have faced off six times since the 2000 season; Virginia Tech won four straight (five, if including 1993) spanning 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009; however, it lost the previous two games in 2013 (Lane Stadium) and 2021 (Yankee Stadium; The Bronx, N.Y.; Pinstripe Bowl). The Hokies are 3-1 against the Terrapins at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech's Friday night clash with SMU will be the first since 1974. Virginia Tech is 1-2 all-time against the Mustangs, while it is 12-11 against Pitt. The Hokies snapped a three-game (2020-2022) losing streak against the Panthers with a 38-21 victory in 2023.

With the times and TV channels released for those five contests, here's the updated list:

Saturday, Sept. 5: vs. VMI (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) — 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network)

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) — 12 p.m. ET (TV: The CW)

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Maryland (SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.) — 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX or FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 26: at Boston College (Alumni Stadium; Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Friday, Oct. 2: vs. Pitt (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) — 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 10: at Cal (California Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Georgia Tech (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 24: at Clemson (Memorial Stadium; Clemson, S.C.)

Friday, Nov. 6: at SMU (Gerald J. Ford Stadium; Dallas, Texas) — 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Stanford (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Nov. 21: at Miami (Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Virginia (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)