Ranking Virginia Tech Football's Top Three Primetime Potential Games

There are few times like the offseason. The time between campaigns offers time for programs to reflect, reassess and mentally prepare — while for the media and casual passerby, it's an opportunity to speculate on what a new season could bring. Still three and a half months away from the season, here are the three most likely primetime games for Virginia Tech football in my eyes.

No. 3: Virginia (Nov. 28)

Beyond the usual Commonwealth Clash intrigue, both programs could enter this year's meeting with significant momentum. Virginia went 11-3 last season and reached the ACC Championship Game, while Virginia Tech, coming off a 3-9 campaign that led to the dismissal of head coach Brent Pry midway through the season, turned to former Penn State head coach James Franklin.

If Franklin can engineer a quick turnaround and the Cavaliers remain among the ACC's contenders, the rivalry could carry postseason implications. Even if it doesn't, the annual Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup rarely lacks intrigue.

No. 2: Pitt (Oct. 2)

Taking into account that Virginia Tech and Pitt haven't been among the country's elite, this may be a top-25 tilt by the time Week 5 rolls around. Here's who the Hokies draw in their first four games:

Sept. 5: VMI

VMI Sept. 12: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Sept. 19: Maryland

Maryland Sept. 26: Boston College

And then, here's the four-game slate for Pitt entering its Friday night clash with Virginia Tech:

Sept. 5: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Sept. 12: UCF

UCF Sept. 17: Syracuse

Syracuse Sept. 26: Bucknell

There is a realistic path for both teams to enter this clash at 4-0, making it a pivotal early-season matchup that could capture the attention of fans nationwide.

Virginia Tech Athletics

No. 1: Miami (Nov. 21)

The Hurricanes will be a top-10 team in all likelihood when they host VIrginia Tech in Miami Gardens this November. Miami, though, will be led by a new quarterback, again. The Hurricanes have recently relied on short-term plug-in options, going from mainstay Tyler Van Dyke (four years at Miami) in 2023 to Cam Ward and Carson Beck in 2024 and 2025, respectively. 2026 may or may not be different, depending on if Darian Mensah enters the NFL Draft after this season.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller, on his third school after stints with Tulane and 2025 ACC title winner Duke, will be a redshirt junior after the 2026 season. Either way, Mensah is a high-caliber quarterback, having been named to Second-Team All-ACC in 2025. If Miami is top-echelon as expected, Saturday night's clash appears likely to be carried on primetime.