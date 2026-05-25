What Is A Realistic Ceiling, Floor And Baseline For Virginia Tech's 2026 Season?

Virginia Tech football's 2026 campaign is still a bit away, but the Hokies' time to take the field for true game action is coming soon. The Hokies begin their season against VMI on Sept. 5, and far ahead of the clash, I wanted to give my thoughts on what a realistic ceiling, floor and baseline for the 2026 season — the first under new head coach James Franklin — could look like.

Here's a quick look at the full schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 5: vs. VMI (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Maryland (SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.)

Saturday, Sept. 26: at Boston College (Alumni Stadium; Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Friday, Oct. 2: vs. Pitt (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 10: at Cal (California Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Georgia Tech (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 24: at Clemson (Memorial Stadium; Clemson, S.C.)

Friday, Nov. 6: at SMU (Gerald J. Ford Stadium; Dallas, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Stanford (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Nov. 21: at Miami (Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Virginia (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

The Ceiling

As I've alluded to, I think there's a realistic path to where Virginia Tech enters its Oct. 2 Friday night showdown with Pitt holding a 4-0 record. Beyond the clash with the Panthers, which I think the Hokies can win, I also believe Virginia Tech can win its next two games over Cal and Georgia Tech, entering its Oct. 24 clash against Clemson.

While that would buck historical precedent, the early-season slate lines up incredibly well for Virginia Tech. However, I think the Hokies drop at least two of three to Clemson, SMU and Miami. I'm going to project a 9-3 ceiling for Virginia Tech, since I could see them losing to Pitt or California.

The Floor

Taking the glass-half-empty approach, one could say that Virginia Tech loses all three of the Clemson, SMU and Miami games I just mentioned, plus it drops games to Pitt and California. Virginia thumped the Hokies 27-7 last season at Scott Stadium, though the two teams will be similar only in name when they square off Nov. 28 at Lane Stadium. I think Virginia Tech could lose its contest against Georgia Tech if the Yellow Jackets are better than expected, which leads me to believe that the Hokies' floor sits somewhere around 5-7 this season.

The Baseline

I'll go with 8-4 ahead of a bowl game. I think Virginia Tech beats VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Virginia, while sustaining losses to Pitt, Clemson, SMU and Miami. The Hokies' favorable non-conference schedule should allow them to build momentum early, and I expect them to enter ACC play unbeaten.

While road trips to Clemson and Miami, along with matchups against SMU (road) and Pitt (home), present significant challenges, Virginia Tech has the opportunity to get ahead of the 8-ball early. If the Hokies can avoid costly slip-ups and continue to improve throughout the season, they should reach bowl eligibility comfortably and have a chance to exceed expectations heading into November.