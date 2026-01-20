Grading Virginia Tech's Transfer Portal Haul Position-by-Position, Part 2: Defense

Virginia Tech football is now done with its transfer portal haul, excluding any late commitments that come in while schools are reviewing paperwork. Today, I'm going to give a position-by-position grade for each defensive group.

This is my home! I wanna thank Coach Franklin and the coaching staff at Virginia Tech for accepting me into this program and bringing me back home !!#GoHokies @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/guFYcTFdKC — Eric Mensah🇬🇭 (@BigEMensah) January 11, 2026

Defensive Line: A

Acquisitions: Daniel Jennings (Penn State), Javion Hilson (Missouri), Eric Mensah (Ohio State), Cortez Harris (Penn State), Mylachi Williams, Randy Adirika (Penn State)

Incoming redshirt freshman Hilson could be a starter by the end of 2026; in addition, Jennings, Harris, Williams and Adirika all come from the Penn State pipeline, all have three-plus years of eligibility and all could fit into a two-deep that will only need minor retweaking along the line. The Hokies will need to replace both Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kody Huisman at defensive tackle, but the additions of Mensah and Adirika, plus the retainments of Kemari Copeland and Emmett Laws, bolster the Hokies with more depth.

At defensive end, Harris and Jennings both may likely need a season, while Hilson projects as possibly the best acquisition in the trenches for the Hokies over this cycle. Overall, Virginia Tech did exactly what it needed to do, bolstering the line with several bodies while simultaneously planning ahead for the future.

Linebackers: B

Acquisitions: Keon Wylie (Penn State), Curtis Jones (West Virginia)

The linebackers corps rreceived two players, lower than any other group except running backs and special teams and tied with the quarterbacks and tight ends room. Discounting Virginia Tech's signal-calling corps, which is naturally going to be smaller, it's a little disappointing to see less of a reset. The Hokies lose both Jaden Keller and Caleb Woodson from their starting 2025 pool. Keller has exhausted his eligibility, while Woodson has transferred to Alabama for what'll presumably be his final year in college ball, barring medical redshirt.

Noah Chambers and Kaleb Spencer appear to be the prime returners that could factor in. Initially, Wylie was the only name at linebacker from the portal, though Jones came in after the deadline had expired, as a result of the school having a 48-hour window (excl. non-business days) to process.

The two are solid additions and should factor in for immediate playing time, but Jones having played the bandit role could end up moving him out to a star role if Pry wants to return to that scheme. As it stands, the linebackers are a net positive, though not necessarily a needle-mover in my eyes.

Defensive Backs: B+

Acquisitions: Cam Chadwick (UConn), Jaquez White (Troy), Kenny Woseley (Penn State)

Virginia Tech's defensive backs room sees little turnover, though I think it's in need of some added competition. At the cornerback spot, White should challenge existing starters Thomas Williams and Isaiah Brown-Murray for a starting slot, depending on if Virginia Tech continues to utilize a nickelback in the majority of its defensive packages. Chadwick is also versatile, having logged snaps at both cornerback and safety.

If needed, Chadwick could swap to safety, a position that could use added competition. Safety Tyson Flowers was solid but occasionally inconsistent, while Jordan Bass had a rough going switching to the position after previously playing linebacker. Chadwick's versatility makes him a valuable plug-and-play option if the Hokies deal with an array of injuries. Woseley is also a decent option at cornerback that should factor into the two-deep in 2026.

